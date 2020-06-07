Connect with us

US outlines $4.6B plan to protect Miami from climate impacts

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a draft plan Friday.

The federal government is proposing a $4.6 billion plan to protect the low-lying Miami area from the effects of climate change, including the construction of miles of sea walls.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a draft plan Friday calling for walls to protect the area from sea level rise that could reach about 13 feet (4 meters) in height.

The Miami Herald reported Saturday that the plan is designed to protect tens of thousands of homes and businesses from flooding.

The plan also calls for movable barriers at the mouths of three waterways, elevating and flood-proofing thousands of buildings throughout the county and restoring mangroves in vulnerable areas.

The plan does not contain previous proposals to buy out hundreds of homes and convert them into parks or open spaces.

The Corps of Engineers plans to hold online public meetings on the proposal on Tuesday and Thursday next week.

