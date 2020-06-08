Connect with us

Democrats' poll finds Florida dissatisfaction with Donald Trump's COVID-19 efforts

Fiona McFarland: Naval officer hopes to launch a second career in politics

Publix donates $1M to National Urban League affiliates

Qualifying week will set the board for 2020. Which party enjoys the greatest edge?

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.8.20

Class of 2020: Battle-scarred and resilient amid the new crises

Democrats’ poll finds Florida dissatisfaction with Donald Trump’s COVID-19 efforts

DNC poll finds voter dissatisfaction with Trump across 6 swing states.

A new poll conducted by Democrats finds a majority of Floridians are dissatisfied with President Donald Trump‘s efforts to deal with both the health and economic problems of the coronavirus outbreak.

The poll, which Change Research conducted for the Democratic National Committee in Florida and five other swing states, finds consistent majorities agreeing with negative views of Trump’s handling of the crisis, and more generally about the unemployment rate in Florida and the national economy.

The Florida numbers are similar to what the Democratic Party found in aggregate across the battleground states of Florida, Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in a survey of 1,823 likely voters taken last Tuesday and Wednesday. The Democrats say the poll’s aggregate totals have a margin of error of 2.3%, and larger margins for individual states.

The poll is likely to help define how Democrats seek to go after Trump and Republicans in this year’s election.

“Battleground voters are increasingly looking for new leadership as Donald Trump continues to demonstrate he does not know how to address, and does not even comprehend, the severity of the health, economic, and moral crises facing the country,” Change Research stated in a summary of the poll’s findings.

Change Research described the overall approval rating it found for Trump, 45%, as “dismal,” though that rate is consistent with the approval ratings the President has received throughout his tenure.

According to the DNC, Floridians hold an 84% negative view of the Sunshine State’s unemployment rate, and a 65% negative view of the national economy. They also hold a 77% negative view of the state’s health care and prescription drug costs.

Change Research reports that 56% of Floridians believe Trump failed to listen to experts and did not take the threat of the COVID-19 outbreak seriously.

It also finds 58% of Floridians believe that Trump made mistakes handling the pandemic that are making the economic pain worse, and 56% believe he pushed states to reopen their economies too quickly.

Floridians assessed Trump’s efforts to ensure economic relief goes to the most as poor or not so good, by 59%; ensuring small businesses “in my community” have the assistance they need as poor or not so good by 56%; and ensuring families have the support they need to get through the economic downturn as poor or not so good by 57%.

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

