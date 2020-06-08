Connect with us

Chad Chronister picks up three GOP endorsements

Jackie Toledo, Jamie Grant and Lawrence McClure are all-in.

on

Three high-profile Tampa Bay area Republicans are endorsing Sheriff Chad Chronister for reelection, the campaign announced Monday.

Reps. Jackie Toledo, Jamie Grant and Lawrence McClure all added their names to a growing number of GOP supporters.

“Working with Sheriff to keep our community safe, especially our children, has been a privilege.  I am proud to support him, his mission and the professionalism he brings to the job of Sheriff,” Toledo said.

Chronister faces inter-party opposition from Charles Boswell, a former detective for the agency. Two Democrats are running including former Tampa Police Officer Gary Pruitt and Ronald McMullen.

“We have one of the very best Sheriff’s in Florida.  He has made it his life’s mission to protect those who cannot protect themselves and serve the people of our county with distinction.  He has my full support,” Grant said.

Added McClure: “Sheriff Chronister knows that law and order is what keeps our society civilized.  He knows the needs of our community and has shown for three decades he has what it takes to keep us safe.  I stand with him as he stands up for us.”

Chronister has far out-raised any opposition bringing in nearly $1 million combined in his campaign account and affiliated Friends of Chad Chronister political committee.

“I’m grateful for the support and trust our local legislators have placed in me and our department.  We will continue to keep our community safe, holding ourselves to the highest standard of law enforcement,” Chronister said.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

