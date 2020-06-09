Connect with us

SEIU 1991 launches video series honoring 'Healthcare Heroes' at Jackson Health

The union says it is aiming to emphasize the personal stories of those workers.

on

SEIU 1991 — the union representing workers at Jackson Health in Miami — has launched a new “Healthcare Heroes” campaign highlighting the sacrifices of hospital workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The union says it is aiming to emphasize “the personal stories” of those workers, who have been confronted firsthand with the suffering inflicted by the virus.

The campaign features a series of videos honoring those health care professionals for their work throughout the pandemic. In a new set of videos, Jackson Health workers explain the effects of the outbreak on their work and personal life.

Daphne Stewart, a Jackson nurse, spoke about her first COVID-19 patient.

“I remember being there praying with him and him being by himself…and how important my role was at that time,” Stewart recalled. “My first COVID patient died within four hours of being here.”

Florida’s hospitals have largely maintained capacity through the COVID-19 crisis. However, workers across the state and nation have struggled with personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages and other hurdles as they have responded to the pandemic which has left more than 110,000 dead in the U.S.

Approximately 2,800 people have succumbed to the virus here in Florida. Officials worried for months about whether hospitals would see similar dire effects witnessed in hospitals around the world.

Though the U.S. has, so far, been spared the worst-case scenario, the outbreak has still heavily impacted workers on the front line. “You’re trying your best to help save them, but we felt helpless,” added nurse Carol Robley.

SEIU 1991 President Martha Baker also recalled losing Jackson Health nurse Araeli Buendia Ilagen, an SEIU 1991 member who died after contracting the disease.

“She came to work every day to help patients and help co-workers, until she became a patient herself,” Baker said, “and now she’s one of the 100,000.”

Miami-Dade County has consistently led the state in confirmed cases in recent months. That’s led the state to be more cautious in allowing the county to reopen.

The spread has been slowed, however, allowing the region to slowly begin a return to normal. Miami-Dade County beaches are set to reopen Wednesday.

Ryan Nicol

