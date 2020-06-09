Rick Kozell posts strong May numbers for political committee

Jupiter Republican Rick Kozell had another strong fundraising month in May despite pandemic conditions.

He posted $12,075 for the month, and since jumping into the race in December has raised $165,015 in outside dollars. But that’s just his campaign account.

For the political committee Rick Kozell For Florida, the former Congressional candidate raised $51,600 in May. That brings the total raised for the committee to $205,105.

Subtract expenses and that means the committee sits on $200,170 in cash on hand and the campaign has $125,230 in the bank.

Donors to his campaign for the month include blogger and Congressional candidate Laura Loomer and developer Bruce Toll, both $1,000 donors. Real estate investment firm C&N Heine Delray and drink distributor Gold Coast Beverage also put in maximum donations.

The political committee saw more sizable donations. Nonprofit executive Amanda Schumacher and Jane Woodman, wife of investment banker Dean Woodman, both wrote $10,000 checks in May. For Schumacher, this isn’t the first major donation to the effort. Brokerage firm executive Thomas Peterffy and the Frayda E. Lindemann Trust each donated $5,000 to the cause.

The solid month keeps Kozell in a leadership position with funding in the House District 82 race.

Former Rep. Carl Domino posted another month raising no donations in May, but he did put another $50,000 candidate loan into the race. To date, he’s put $100,000 into his account on his effort to return to Tallahassee.

The last question mark this reporting period remains retired Marine John Snyder. He hasn’t filed May numbers yet. Through April, he had raised $115,012.

The heated Republican primary pits the son of Martin County Sheriff William Snyder against a former office holder in Domino and the well-backed Kozell.

Democrat Elisa Edwards Ackerly also entered the contest last month and reported $961 raised in the latter half of the month.

Candidates have until Friday at noon to qualify.