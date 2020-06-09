Stephanie Murphy-led Blue Dogs push police reform

The congressional Democrats’ Blue Dog Coalition led by Winter Park Rep. Stephanie Murphy said Tuesday it intends to push for “swift and systematic change” in response to protesters’ calls for law enforcement reform.

Still, in a Tuesday statement, the Blue Dogs stopped short of endorsing the Justice in Policing Act bill introduced Monday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders, though Murphy is among the cosponsors of the bill.

“We join our colleagues in Congress in seeking swift and systemic change, and we will spend the next few weeks listening to the diverse views within our Democratic caucus, especially the Congressional Black Caucus, as we work toward solutions together. It is our hope Republicans will also join this effort, because now is not the time for partisanship. Congress and the White House cannot ignore the calls for change that are sweeping this nation,” Murphy said in a statement. “The status quo is not just unacceptable, it’s also dangerous.”

The Blue Dog Coalition is a caucus of mostly moderate Democrats, particularly on issues such as national defense and fiscal responsibility. Murphy is the group’s co-chair for administration. Rep. Charlie Crist of St. Petersburg is also a member.

“Members of the Blue Dog Coalition stand united in condemning the murder of George Floyd and demanding that the police officers responsible for his death be held fully accountable under the law. Like the vast majority of Americans we represent, we feel a sense of anguish and anger upon witnessing yet another unjust killing of a Black American by police officers who dishonor their badge,” Murphy wrote.

A spokesperson for Murphy’s office said it is unclear at this point whether the coalition will endorse Pelosi’s plan.

However, the vast majority of all Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have signed on as cosponsors, including Murphy and Crist. In fact, all 13 Florida Democrats have cosponsored the bill.

The proposal Pelosi announced would establish new national standards and oversight for police, ban choke holds, and set up a national database of law enforcement officers who have been sanctioned for police brutality. President Donald Trump has ridiculed the proposal and, as it currently stands, the bill, House Resolution 7120, faces dim prospects in the Republican-led Senate.

In announcing the Blue Dogs’ interest in some sort of national law enforcement reform, Murphy added that the Blue Dogs “stand in solidarity with the peaceful protestors who seek to bring about positive change and with the vast majority of men and women of law enforcement who strive to uphold their oaths every day” and called for those perpetrating looting and violence to be held accountable.

“Our nation is in the midst of a movement. Across the country, in major cities and small communities, Americans are exercising their First Amendment rights to call for equal justice under the law,” Murphy wrote. “Led by peaceful protest, this movement is demonstrating that, together, Americans can drive much-needed change, make our society more just and equitable, and unite us as a nation.”