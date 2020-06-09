Equality Florida Action PAC endorses Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade Mayor

Connect with us

Levine Cava is one of seven candidates seeking to succeed term-limited Mayor Carlos Giménez.

Equality Florida Action PAC, a group which supports candidates who back the LGBTQ movement, is endorsing Daniella Levine Cava in the contest to be Miami-Dade County’s next Mayor.

“We are thrilled to endorse Daniella Levine Cava as she campaigns to make history as the first woman Mayor of Miami-Dade County,” said Stratton Pollitzer, the group’s chair.

“Daniella has been an early and unwavering equality champion for the LGBTQ community and has worked tirelessly to achieve major progress in Miami-Dade County. She has led with vision, integrity and a results-driven agenda guided by the simple philosophy that equal rights make good business sense for the County and ensure that every resident is treated fairly.

“For her entire career, Daniella has been a fighter not only for the LGBTQ community but for equality and justice for all communities. We are proud to stand with her in this race and I will be proud to vote for her in August.”

Levine Cava is seeking to succeed term-limited Mayor Carlos Giménez. The endorsement from Equality Florida Action PAC comes just one day after the Communication Workers of America (CWA) backed Levine Cava’s campaign as well.

“As we kick off Pride Month, I am deeply honored to receive Equality Florida’s endorsement. I have always advocated for LGBTQ+ individuals and have tried to make sure that their opportunities are no different than anyone else’s,” Levine Cava said.

“As a proud mom of a gay daughter, I know firsthand that we must go beyond legislating equality, we must lead by example as we change hearts and minds. We know that LGBTQ+ individuals are disproportionately impacted by hate crimes and face growing challenges. We must confront these realities head-on if we want to live in a more equal and just community, and as Mayor, I intend to do just that.”

Levine Cava currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

With qualifying for the contest now wrapped, Levine Cava will battle Carlos Antonio De Armas, entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, current County Commissioners Esteban Bovo and Xavier Suarez, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former County Mayor Alex Penelas.

Ryan Nicol

