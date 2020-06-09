Connect with us

Jason Fischer endorses Judson Sapp for CD 3

A third state House member picks Sapp in the crowded primary.

on

Republican congressional candidate Judson Sapp has added an endorsement from Rep. Jason Fischer in his bid for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

“Judson Sapp is a consistent conservative we can trust to fight for our values and defend our freedoms in Congress,” said Fischer, who represents District 16 in the Florida House. “As a father and businessman Judson wants a better future for our country and for Florida. I’m looking forward to working with Judson to implement conservative reforms in government.”

Sapp responded, “Jason Fischer is a true conservative who fights for our conservative principles and North Florida.  I value Jason’s counsel and leadership on my team.”

Fischer’s endorsement is Sapp’s third from a sitting state representative, following nods from Rep. Charlie Stone and from Rep. Chuck Brannan last week. They join several other current and former elected leaders in endorsing Sapp to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho in the North Central Florida district.

Other backers include U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan and John Rutherford as well as former U.S. Rep. Cliff Stearns, former Lt. Gov. Jennifer Carroll, Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith and Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach.

Sapp challenged Yoho in the CD 3 primary in 2018 and was one of the first candidates to enter the 2020 race. The field exploded however when Yoho announced he wouldn’t seek a fifth term.

Sapp is one of 10 Republicans to qualify for the August ballot, alongside Kat CammackRyan ChamberlinTodd ChaseBill EngelbrechtJoe Dallas MilladoGavin RollinsJames St. GeorgeDavid Theus and Amy Pope Wells.

Through the end of March, Sapp had about $310,000 in the bank, second only to St. George. Both candidates have leaned heavily on their own wealth to fund their congressional campaigns.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. It is a safe Republican seat.

