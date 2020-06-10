Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Personnel note: U.S. Sugar promotes Eric Edwards to government affairs VP

Headlines Presidential

Facing electoral headwinds, Donald Trump brings back his 2016 team

APolitical Headlines

Julio Gonzalez said Amazon censored his coronavirus book

APolitical Headlines

‘Cops,’ on air for 33 seasons, dropped by Paramount Network

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Joe Henderson: Slashing teacher pay raises is a last resort, but it might be the only resort

Corona Economics Headlines

Deloitte distances itself from jobless system
Eric Edwards of U.S. Sugar

Headlines

Personnel note: U.S. Sugar promotes Eric Edwards to government affairs VP

The Clewiston native is heading back to Tallahassee

on

U.S. Sugar is sending Eric Edwards back to Tallahassee.

The Clewiston-based company announced this week that Edwards had been promoted to vice president of state government affairs. Edwards, a Clewiston native, had previously served as assistant vice president for governmental affairs.

“While it is bittersweet to move my family from our Clewiston home, we’re excited to return to Tallahassee and help promote issues that will improve our state, our farming communities, and our ability to provide good jobs and produce safe, locally grown food in Florida,” Edwards said.

The new role will see him move to the state’s capital city and focus on state legislative issues full time. He will continue to report to Robert Coker, U.S. Sugar Senior Vice President for Public Affairs.

“We are proud of the work Eric Edwards has done to advocate statewide for our more than 2,500 employees, and his new role reflects our continued commitment to providing a strong voice for Florida’s farmers, farming issues and rural communities,” Coker said.

“I have no doubt that he will serve as an effective champion for the people of our company, our rural community and all areas of Florida agriculture.”

Edwards is no stranger to Tallahassee. Before joining U.S. Sugar in 2016, he spent 10 years working in the state House and Senate, including working as the chief legislative aide to former Senate President Don Gaetz.

When U.S. Sugar brought Edwards on, Gaetz commented that he “has a better understanding of the legislative process and how things get done in Tallahassee than almost anyone I know. He has served the Senate with distinction.”

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork