Personnel note: U.S. Sugar promotes Eric Edwards to government affairs VP

U.S. Sugar is sending Eric Edwards back to Tallahassee.

The Clewiston-based company announced this week that Edwards had been promoted to vice president of state government affairs. Edwards, a Clewiston native, had previously served as assistant vice president for governmental affairs.

“While it is bittersweet to move my family from our Clewiston home, we’re excited to return to Tallahassee and help promote issues that will improve our state, our farming communities, and our ability to provide good jobs and produce safe, locally grown food in Florida,” Edwards said.

The new role will see him move to the state’s capital city and focus on state legislative issues full time. He will continue to report to Robert Coker, U.S. Sugar Senior Vice President for Public Affairs.

“We are proud of the work Eric Edwards has done to advocate statewide for our more than 2,500 employees, and his new role reflects our continued commitment to providing a strong voice for Florida’s farmers, farming issues and rural communities,” Coker said.

“I have no doubt that he will serve as an effective champion for the people of our company, our rural community and all areas of Florida agriculture.”

Edwards is no stranger to Tallahassee. Before joining U.S. Sugar in 2016, he spent 10 years working in the state House and Senate, including working as the chief legislative aide to former Senate President Don Gaetz.

When U.S. Sugar brought Edwards on, Gaetz commented that he “has a better understanding of the legislative process and how things get done in Tallahassee than almost anyone I know. He has served the Senate with distinction.”