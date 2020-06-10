Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Democratic congressional candidate asks whether it's 'open season' on Donald Trump, Bill Barr, other GOP'ers

Federal Headlines

Complaint alleges Casey Askar bankrolled with improper loan

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott enlists Australia in 'New Cold War' with China

Federal Headlines

Stephanie Murphy-led Blue Dogs push police reform

Federal Headlines

Scott Franklin stands with Donald Trump in new ads for CD 15

Federal Headlines

Democrats propose sweeping police overhaul; President criticizes

Federal

Democratic congressional candidate asks whether it’s ‘open season’ on Donald Trump, Bill Barr, other GOP’ers

Keith asks if killing is OK if it’s a bad guy.

on

Democratic congressional candidate Pam Keith is asking whether it’s “open season” on political rivals she deems “bad guy(s)” — including President Donald Trumpin a Twitter post Wednesday morning.

Keith was questioning logic used in some conservative circles regarding the death of George Floyd. Some conservative commentators have raised Floyd’s criminal past in discussing his killing at the hands of Minneapolis police, seemingly implying his criminal past justified his killing, or at least made it less appalling.

Trump shared one of those posts last week. In the clip, conservative provocateur Candace Owens criticized the fact Floyd has been held up as a “martyr” and as a “symbol of black America” given his criminal record.

Aside from Trump highlighting that post, that strain of thought has not surfaced widely among GOP politicians. Still, Keith decided to paint Republicans with a broad brush Wednesday.

“GOP: Yeah he’s dead. But it’s not a big deal because he was a ‘bad guy,'” Keith began.

That’s when Keith began making her own list of “bad guys,” including the President and several of his allies.

“Is that REALLY the new rule they want? Killing is OK if it’s a ‘bad guy?’ Is it now open season on: [Michael] Flynn, [Paul] Manafort, [Roger] Stone, [Rick] Gates, [Michael] Cohen, TRUMP, [Bill] Barr, [Brett] Kavanaugh, [Corey] Lewandowski, [John] Bolton, [Mike] Pompeo, [George] Papadopolous, [Brad] Parscale[?]”

Florida Politics has reached out to Keith for a response on the motive behind the post. This piece will be updated should we receive a reply.

It’s unclear whether Keith’s post will violate Twitter’s newly-increased enforcement rules aimed at pushing back against the “glorification of violence.”

Early last week, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz had a post flagged in which he asked if the U.S. could “hunt down” antifa — a movement with supporters he deemed terrorists — “like we do those in the Middle East.”

Trump also felt the effects of Twitter’s new policy. In a post on rioters infiltrating protests following Floyd’s death, Trump threatened to bring in the National Guard and stated, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Keith is competing against Democratic candidate Oz Vazquez for the chance to advance to the general election in Florida’s 18th Congressional District. She ran in 2018 as well, losing out in the Democratic primary to Lauren Baer.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. SayNoToPamKeith

    June 10, 2020 at 12:15 pm

    Running for Congress and/or being black, does not give Pam Keith permissioin to lie, and to spin the facts.

    Using the death of George Floyd, at the hands of a murderous cop, is not something to be used for your own political purposes.

    Pam Keith should be ashamed of herself, and I would hope the voters in her district do the right thing, and reject this divisive and repulsive thinking.

    I have not heard a single person, on either side of the aisle, that thought George Floyd’s death was fine. We don’t need another “divisive” liar in Congress.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork