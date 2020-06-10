Democratic congressional candidate asks whether it’s ‘open season’ on Donald Trump, Bill Barr, other GOP’ers

Democratic congressional candidate Pam Keith is asking whether it’s “open season” on political rivals she deems “bad guy(s)” — including President Donald Trump — in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.

Keith was questioning logic used in some conservative circles regarding the death of George Floyd. Some conservative commentators have raised Floyd’s criminal past in discussing his killing at the hands of Minneapolis police, seemingly implying his criminal past justified his killing, or at least made it less appalling.

Trump shared one of those posts last week. In the clip, conservative provocateur Candace Owens criticized the fact Floyd has been held up as a “martyr” and as a “symbol of black America” given his criminal record.

Aside from Trump highlighting that post, that strain of thought has not surfaced widely among GOP politicians. Still, Keith decided to paint Republicans with a broad brush Wednesday.

“GOP: Yeah he’s dead. But it’s not a big deal because he was a ‘bad guy,'” Keith began.

That’s when Keith began making her own list of “bad guys,” including the President and several of his allies.

“Is that REALLY the new rule they want? Killing is OK if it’s a ‘bad guy?’ Is it now open season on: [Michael] Flynn, [Paul] Manafort, [Roger] Stone, [Rick] Gates, [Michael] Cohen, TRUMP, [Bill] Barr, [Brett] Kavanaugh, [Corey] Lewandowski, [John] Bolton, [Mike] Pompeo, [George] Papadopolous, [Brad] Parscale[?]”

Florida Politics has reached out to Keith for a response on the motive behind the post. This piece will be updated should we receive a reply.

It’s unclear whether Keith’s post will violate Twitter’s newly-increased enforcement rules aimed at pushing back against the “glorification of violence.”

Early last week, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz had a post flagged in which he asked if the U.S. could “hunt down” antifa — a movement with supporters he deemed terrorists — “like we do those in the Middle East.”

Trump also felt the effects of Twitter’s new policy. In a post on rioters infiltrating protests following Floyd’s death, Trump threatened to bring in the National Guard and stated, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Keith is competing against Democratic candidate Oz Vazquez for the chance to advance to the general election in Florida’s 18th Congressional District. She ran in 2018 as well, losing out in the Democratic primary to Lauren Baer.