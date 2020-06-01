Connect with us

‘Can we hunt them down?’ Matt Gaetz proposes antifa aggression

Congressman proposes robust action against rioters.

on

With many of the pretenses of civil society having evaporated amid days of protests that have devastated dozens of cities, one Florida Congressman proposes a solution.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, tweeting from his personal account Monday, urged definitive action against antifa, an assortment of fringe-left groups that the President and other Republicans deem to be terrorists.

The Congressman didn’t use all 280 characters in his direct question: “Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?”

The Panhandle Republican’s comment came after a series of ruminations about the violence rocking American streets.

“A great nation does not allow our people to be treated this way. America must stand against lawlessness masquerading as politics,” Gaetz tweeted.

At least one unhappy follower vowed to report Gaetz’s account to Twitter for inciting violence, a proposition for which he offered a rejoinder.

“You know what incites violence? Weakness,” Gaetz mused.

The attempted turfing comes just after Florida Democrats sought the removal of the Twitter account of Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Howey-in-the-Hills Republican who asserted that “protesters” in his native Lake County would be greeted by AR-15’s if they entered local stores on looting sprees.

Despite outcry, Democrats were thwarted, and they asserted that the social media platform may be “OK with inciting violence.”

The concern about the impact of antifa is not limited to Gaetz in the Florida Congressional Delegation.

Notably, Sen. Marco Rubio, interim chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has expressed many of the same worries, though without the suggestion that they be hunted down.

“Growing signs that far-left militant Antifa groups are taking advantage of the rightful outrage over Mr. Floyd’s murder to incite violence at protests. We must not allow these violent radicals to distract from or harm the effort to address the real & legitimate issues of race,” Rubio tweeted on Saturday.

The Senator has said variations of the same since.

Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

4 Comments

  1. Frankie M.

    June 1, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    Sounds like Matty needs a huggy

    Reply

  2. Sonja Fitch

    June 1, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    Stfu boogaloos bois are the damn idiots doing this. Of course you Gaetz just yell to yell so stfu

    Reply

  3. Simon

    June 1, 2020 at 3:17 pm

    If Gaetz and Rubio are so concerned about issues of race why are they ignoring white supremacy and militia’s role in these and other disturbences? Can we hunt them down or are you too much related to their ideaology or just plaun scared of them?

    Reply

  4. NoMoTrump

    June 1, 2020 at 3:22 pm

    Gaetz – such a jackass.

    Reply

