Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

As Miami-Dade beaches open, county crosses 20K confirmed coronavirus cases

Federal Headlines

Judson Sapp: Behind the scenes ‘team player’ is ready for the national stage

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Gov. DeSantis, tear down this statue!

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Tom Lee endorses Danny Burgess as successor in Florida Senate

Headlines Influence

Time running out for Ron DeSantis to act on the budget

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

1,371 people test positive for COVID-19, another 38 deaths

Headlines

As Miami-Dade beaches open, county crosses 20K confirmed coronavirus cases

Florida has seen a recent uptick in confirmed cases.

on

Miami-Dade County has now eclipsed the 20,000 mark of confirmed COVID-19 cases. The county hits the milestone the same day beaches were permitted to reopen.

Miami-Dade County has now seen 20,277 confirmed positive tests since the COVID-19 crisis began. The county alone — Florida’s most populous — accounts for 30% of all confirmed cases in the state.

Despite an uptick in the state’s daily confirmed cases in the past week, officials have moved forward with reopening plans in Miami-Dade and elsewhere.

The state has now seen eight straight days of at least 1,000 new cases. That’s the longest streak since the outbreak began.

That uptick is driven in part due to the state’s significant increase in testing capacity.

Florida saw a streak of six straight days of 1,000 cases in late March and early April. However, as Florida Politics has noted, the state was only testing 10,000 individuals per day at that time. Officials are now averaging nearly four times as many daily tests.

Despite Miami-Dade being disproportionately affected by the crisis, the region’s hospital system retained bed capacity throughout the outbreak’s peak. Now that a smaller proportion of tests is coming back positive, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez and other officials have felt comfortable moving forward with the state’s Phase One reopening plan.

Miami-Dade — as well as Broward and Palm Beach — have lagged behind the rest of the state in terms of reopening. That’s because the region has served as the hotspot of the outbreak. Broward and Palm Beach sit second and third, respectively, in terms of the counties with the most confirmed cases.

Beaches in Miami-Dade opened Wednesday after originally being scheduled to open June 1. The delay was due to a countywide curfew installed to help protect the region against rioters who infiltrated protests against the killing of George Floyd. That curfew has since been lifted.

The county also reopened dance studios, gyms, short-term vacation rentals and summer camps this past Monday.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork