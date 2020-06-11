Personnel note: Savanna Christy appointed executive director of Keep Florida Beautiful

The Keep Florida Beautiful Board of Directors announced this week that Savanna Christy has been appointed as its new executive director.

Christy joined KFB from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission in February 2019, starting as a program coordinator assisting with the daily operations for KFB, which is one of the largest volunteer-based community organizations in the Sunshine State.

With a background in oceanography and environmental science, the KFB said Christy has a great passion for the conservation of Florida’s natural environments and the overall eco-improvement of our state.

“I am very excited for this opportunity to work with other environmental champions and leaders of sustainability around the state for a clean, green and beautiful Florida,” she said.

KFB Board Chair Elizabeth DeWitt added, “We are delighted to have Savanna lead KFB’s efforts in Florida to inspire, educate, and empower Floridians to improve and beautify their communities. A network of more than 40 Keep America Beautiful affiliates across the State work tirelessly to ensure that Florida is a beautiful place to live, work, and play.”

Savanna replaces the current executive director Mary Jean Yon, who is retiring.

“We are extremely grateful for the leadership and vision of Mary Jean Yon during these past five years,” DeWitt said. “Mary Jean’s leadership of Keep Florida Beautiful and work in collaboration with Florida affiliates, has enabled the organization to be successful in efforts centered around recycling, litter prevention education, solid waste reduction, and environmental education.”