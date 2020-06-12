Gov. Ron DeSantis orders flags to half mast Friday for Pulse Remembrance Day

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all flags to be flown at half mast Friday in honor of the victims on Pulse Remembrance Day.

“On June 12, 2016, a horrific act of terrorism was committed against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida,” DeSantis said in a statement. “As a mark of respect for the victims, I signed the attached Proclamation directing the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Friday, June 12, 2020.”

DeSantis also recognized the courage of the emergency workers who responded to the scene.

“We will never forget the selflessness of those who risked their lives in the face of danger, nor the courage demonstrated by our law enforcement and first responders who were on the scene within minutes to provide assistance to the injured victims of the shooting.”

The proclamation added that Florida is no place for acts of hatred or terror.

“The State of Florid will not tolerate hatred towards the LBGTQ and Hispanic communities, and as Floridians we will stand united against terrorism and hate of any kind,” the proclamation read.

49 lives were lost in the terrorist attack.