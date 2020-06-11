Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Jenna Persons outspending the field in HD 78

Headlines Influence

Ron DeSantis could derail e-bike bill, or not

2020 Headlines

Yukong Zhao gets final approval for CD 7 Republican primary ballot

Headlines Tallahassee

Bill to increase penalties for passing stopped school buses reaches Gov. DeSantis's desk

Headlines Influence

Former college athlete to decide if college athletes can make money

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Jason Maughan boasts fundraising, endorsements, but Adam Botana has more cash
Jenna Persons, Roger Lolly

Headlines

Jenna Persons outspending the field in HD 78

But Roger Lolly has more cash in the bank.

on

Fort Myers Republican Jenna Persons spent more on her House District 78 campaign in May than her opponents collectively received.

Philanthropist Roger Lolly still has more cash in the bank from a significant infusion through a candidate loan.

Persons reported another $3,870 in donations in May, the bulk of that coming through a $1,000 check from consultant Derek Whitis and another from his wife Courtney, as well as $1,000 from retiree Richard Neslund.

A prolific fundraiser from the beginning, Persons enjoyed the strongest month of all candidates in the race, albeit all totals were modest as a pandemic continued.

The recent donations brought Persons’ total contributions to $213,345.

But Lolly remains a significant competitor. He collected just $1,050 in May, chiefly a $1,000 check from Sanibel hospitality professional Douglas Towle.

That brings his total donations to $ 47,475. That’s just part of the story though. Lolly’s coffers remain enriched thanks to a $115,000 loan he reported in January. In total, he’s put $140,000 of his own money into the campaign.

He’s not yet started to spend that money. At the start of June, he had $144,305 in cash on hand. By comparison, Persons has $132,258.

Persons has spent $81,087 already, including $36,731 in May alone. More than $33,000 of that went to Jupiter-based Public Concepts for direct mail.

To date, Lolly has spent $43,170, including $16,631 last month. Nearly all of that went to various campaign services through Strategic Image Management in Tampa.

The third Republican in the race, Charlie Lynch, reported just $10 raised in May, and $2,955 total since filing in December.

Waiting in the wings is Democrat Shawn Williams, who raised $528 in May and $7,002 in total.

While Persons and Lolly remain the leaders in the resource race, all of the candidates have qualified for the ballot.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork