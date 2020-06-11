Connect with us

Influential Navy veteran backs Kat Cammack for CD 3

Another endorsement in the packed primary to succeed U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho.

on

Republican congressional candidate Kat Cammack this week announced an endorsement from retired U.S. Navy Cpt. Bob Buehn in the packed primary for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

“I have known Kat for years and I am honored to support her in her run for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District. She is a strong advocate for the veteran community, a gifted communicator and an effective leader,” Buehn said.

“As an alumnus of the Naval War College and a member of the Navy League, Kat is also knowledgeable regarding national security and military issues. I know that Kat holds the veteran community close to her heart and I’m confident that she will take care of us as our next Congresswoman.”

Buehn is a career military officer who has served tours at all Jacksonville-area Navy bases — Jacksonville Naval Air Station, Mayport Naval Station and Cecil Field — totaling 15 years.

The UF and U.S. Naval War College alumnus capped off his military career as the Commanding Officer of the Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility at NAS Jax. Today, Buehn is the Director of the University of North Florida Military and Veterans Resource Center. He is also the Military & Veterans Liaison of Veterans United Brewing.

“I am honored to receive the support of Captain Buehn in my run for Congress. I had the pleasure of learning under him as my professor at the United States Naval War College as I pursued my degree in National Defense and Strategic Studies,” Cammack said.

“Captain Buehn chose to give his life to protecting the freedom of the American people. There is no greater sacrifice. Captain Buehn has taught and inspired me far beyond the classroom and I look forward to representing remarkable veterans like him in Washington.”

Buehn’s endorsement comes a week after Cammack announced the “Veterans For Kat Coalition,” one of many coalitions the candidate has rolled out in recent weeks as she competes in the 10-way race to succeed U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho.

Cammack, a former Yoho staffer, has also been endorsed by Republican politicians ranging from the city level up to U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

Cammack is running against Ryan ChamberlinTodd ChaseBill EngelbrechtJoe Dallas MilladoGavin RollinsJames St. GeorgeJudson SappDavid Theus and Amy Pope Wells in the Republican primary.

A former Yoho staffer, Cammack has proved a formidable fundraiser through her first few months in the race. As of March 31, she had raised more than $200,000 for her campaign and had $164,000 on hand, putting her behind only Sapp and St. George, both of whom have bolstered their war chests with six-figure candidate loans.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. The safe Republican seat became open after Yoho announced he would not seek a fifth term.

Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

