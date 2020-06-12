Connect with us

Sunburn — The morning read of what's hot in Florida politics — 6.12.20

Survey shows fathers can expect more love, better gifts this Father's Day

Republican National Convention main event headed to Jacksonville

Rick Scott trolls AOC over call to 'defund the police'

Black Lives Matter goes mainstream after George Floyd's death
Joe Biden in Wilmington, DE, March 12. [Photo: Associated Press]

Poll shows Joe Biden leading Donald Trump in Florida, everyone disliking China

The poll also found Floridians approve of Ron DeSantis’ coronavirus response.

on

A poll from right-leaning pollster Cygnal shows Joe Biden edging Donald Trump among Florida voters.

Some 47% favor Democrat Joe Biden compared to 44% who like Republican Donald Trump, a difference within the poll’s 3.3% margin of error.

But the same poll shows voters agree on who bears blame for the coronavirus crisis. It’s China’s fault.

When asked who bears the greatest responsibility for the spread of the novel coronavirus, 43% blame the Chinese government.

By comparison, 27% of voters chiefly hold the Trump administration responsible. And on that, there is disagreement based on voters’ personal politics.

Among self-described conservatives, 62% blame China and 11% blame Trump and his team. But 52% of liberals blame Trump and just 14% blame China first. Among moderates, 41% point to China and 27% to Trump.

A high percentage, 82%, agree with the statement “the Chinese government covered up information related to the impact and breadth of the pandemic in their country,” with 54% strongly agreeing.

Moreover, 71% disagreed with a statement that the Chinese could be trusted. Older voters in particular hold resentment toward China.

In fact, just over half of voters, 52%, believe China should pay reparations for their role in the spread of the pandemic, and 49% would want U.S. debt to China canceled otherwise.

“Voters don’t see eye-to-eye on much today, but this is something everyone agrees on,” said Chris Kratzer, Cygnal’s Vice President of Research and Analysis.

“A large majority of both Republicans and Democrats don’t trust the Chinese government to publicly release factual information on how many of its citizens were infected with and died from COVID- 19, and think they covered up relevant information.”

The poll shows greater trust in Trump to hold China to account on the issue, but moderates break evenly between Trump and Biden on the matter.

In terms of raw job approval, the poll found Trump underwater on pandemic response with 48% disapproving of his job and just 46% approving.

Notably, the poll also checked sentiment on Gov. Ron DeSantis and found the Florida leader enjoying much greater popularity. About 55% approve of the job he’s doing, compared to 33% who do not.

The data comes from a survey of 881 voters interviewed through an online portal between May 18 and May 30. Results were weighted based on general election turnouts.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

