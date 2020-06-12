New Joe Biden campaign ad calls Donald Trump ‘paralyzed with fear’

As much of America rose up in protest, President Donald Trump was too scared to face the people, charges a new digital campaign ad Joe Biden‘s campaign launched in Florida.

“Deer in Headlights Pt. 2,” a 52-second ad, launched Friday on social media and other digital platforms in Florida and five other swing states. It contends that Trump has literally and figuratively hidden in fear rather than address protesters who rose up across the United States following the May 25 George Floyd slaying in Minneapolis.

The spot is a sequel to an ad that the Biden campaign ran a couple of weeks ago that carried the same theme, alleging Trump was paralyzed by fear in the face of the pending coronavirus crisis.

The new ad is running statewide on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube in battleground states, including Florida, Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

“Donald Trump, too scared to face the people, too weak to lead,” the narrator begins. “Like a deer in the headlights, he’s paralyzed with fear. He doesn’t know what to do. So he hides in his bunker.”

Then images and short video clips mix shots of peaceful protesters and Trump looking worried. The ad then switches to scenes of teargas being used “against peaceful protesters” and of his Memorial Day photo-op in front of the St. Johns Episcopal Church near the White House.

“The cries for justice grow. Where is Donald Trump? Too scared to face the people,” the narrator says. “Too small to meet the moment. Too weak to lead.”

“These paid media programs continue to indicate the start of early investments we are making in the pivotal states that will play a decisive role in the election, and the campaign intends to scale up its paid media efforts in these battlegrounds in the coming months,” the Biden for President campaign stated in a news release.