Jacksonville RNC: CFO Patronis says North Carolina joins list of states 'losing their businesses' to Florida

Dow sinks 1,800 as virus cases rise, deflating optimism

Florida orange harvest lower than projected

'A heap of broken promises': Democrats decry racial disparities in unemployment, other issues

Unemployment: Floridians' first-time claims drop by almost half

1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
Image via CFO Office.

Patronis laid blame on the feet of Democratic leaders.

on

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis applauded Gov. Ron DeSantis and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry late Thursday after the GOP confirmed the party would relocate its national convention from North Carolina to Jacksonville.

“Before this pandemic, Florida was welcoming 900 people a day to our state,” Patronis said. “While they were coming to Florida because of our beaches, our communities, and our low taxes they were also escaping states that were indifferent to business and opportunity.  With the Republican National Convention now headed to Jacksonville, the state of North Carolina is going through the same emotions that the democratic leaders of New York and New Jersey have experienced over the past few years – the feeling of losing their businesses, their capital investments, and their people to the state of Florida. Governor DeSantis and Jacksonville’s Mayor Lenny Curry deserve a huge round of applause for this major accomplishment. With President Trump now a Florida resident, this was an easy decision. As Florida continues to recover from the COVID-19 shutdowns, the economic opportunities that will arise from the convention coming to Florida will help in getting our state’s revenues back.”

President Donald Trump and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper feuded over crowd sizes and potential safety measures for the large-scale, high-profile gathering.

Jacksonville was selected over other contenders including Savannah, Dallas, Nashville, and others.

Florida has become a landing zone for many business and organizations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The state has hosted several events and leagues since March including charity golf  and UFC. Moreover, Orlando will host the NBA and MLS in July at the Disney Wide Word of Sports Complex.

In this article:
Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

