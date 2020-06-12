Several South Florida incumbents remain unchallenged, earn reelection to House

Friday’s noon qualifying deadline has come and passed, leaving six South Florida incumbents unchallenged and heading to another term.

Reps. Dan Daley of House District 97, Michael Gottlieb of House District 98, Evan Jenne of House District 99, Joe Geller of House District 100, James Bush III of House District 109 and Michael Grieco of House District 113, all Democrats, will retain their seats for another two years.

Gottlieb and Grieco are both coming off their freshman terms, while Jenne first joined the House in 2006.

Jenne represented House District 100 from 2006-2012 and was named Democratic Whip from 2006-2008. After two years away from the House, he returned with a victory in 2014.

Daley, meanwhile, has yet to serve a full term after securing the HD 97 seat during a Special Election in Feb. 2019. he was unopposed in that contest as well. Daley, however, did not officially take office until June 2019 due to House rules.

That delay caused the seat to go without representation during the 2019 Legislative Session. Daley went through his first full Session earlier this year.

Daley served as a Coral Springs Commissioner prior to his election to the House.

Gottlieb took over in HD 98 after winning the 2018 Democratic primary. No Republican filed in the contest. Gottlieb is a criminal defense lawyer in Davie.

Grieco emerged from a contested Democratic primary in 2018 before easily winning election over Republican Jonathan Parker in the general election. He previously served on the Miami Beach Commission before resigning over campaign finance violations.

Geller took over the HD 100 seat in 2014. He’ll now head into his final term before facing term limits.

Bush has had a separate couple stints in the House. He most recently won the HD 109 seat in 2018. Two Democrats and a Libertarian candidate had filed to challenge Bush for the seat, though none qualified.

All six candidates — to varying degrees — would have been favorites in a November general election match-up. That means the most likely challenge to any candidate would have emerged in a Democratic primary. No contenders decided to mount such a challenge, however.

Candidates faced a noon Friday deadline to qualify for state legislative races.