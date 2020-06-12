Heather Fitzenhagen files for SD 27, facing off with Ray Rodrigues

Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen abandoned her run for Congress, opting instead to run for an open Senate seat in District 27.

“After a lot of soul searching, I made the decision to run,” Fitzenhagen told Florida Politics.

In the Republican primary, she faces Rep. Ray Rodrigues, an Estero Republican, who announced in May last year.

It’s not the first time she’s shown interest in the Senate. Last year Fitzenhagen considered the run but ultimately said the race seemed financially prohibitive.

In fact, Rodrigues has been a prolific fundraiser.

But Fitzenhagen, who can’t seek another House term because of term limits, didn’t leave the political stage. She ran for Congress when Francis Rooney announced he would not seek a third term representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District.

That field quickly grew to one of the most crowded in the state, with 10 Republicans qualifying for the ballot. As of the end of the first quarter, she had raised more than $110,000 for the campaign, but lagged behind several other candidates, including businessmen Casey Askar and William Figlesthaler, fellow Reps. Dane Eagle and Byron Donalds and Fort Myers Mayor Randy Handerson.

Rumors swirled earlier this year of a poll in Southwest Florida contrasting Fitzenhagen and Rodrigues in a hypothetical Senate matchup, though nobody copped to fielding the survey.

Regardless, Fitzenhagen enjoyed a bit of media attention both for her Senate run and for vocal support of a lockdown in Lee County. She also spearheaded efforts to help Immokalee farmworkers facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race instantly turns the GOP primary in District 27 into a top tier race in Florida this August. Rodrigues already boasts backing from Senate Republican leadership, though Fitzenhagen boasts strong relationships with members of the Southwest Florida congressional delegation.

Democrat Rachel Brown also qualified for the Senate race on Friday.