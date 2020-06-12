Connect with us

Over $722,000 awarded to protect and improve Florida military installations

Florida’s defense communities have been awarded $1.4 million this fiscal year.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the Florida Defense Support Task Force Program awarded $722,400 to further three community infrastructure projects at military instillations across the state.

The Florida Department of Military Affairs, the Bay County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Jacksonville are recipients.

“Florida is the most military-friendly state in the nation and I’m proud to announce over $722,000 to support community infrastructure projects at Florida military installations,” DeSantis said. “We thank the Florida Defense Support Task Force for supporting Florida’s military communities and military installation and defense industry, which represents a $95 billion impact to our state.”

The $722,400 compliments earlier awards and raises the total awarded amount to over $1.4 million this fiscal year.

“This grant supports the commitment the Florida Department of Military Affairs has made toward the Guard and Reserve mission in the State of Florida, and will allow the Florida National Guard to grow force structure in a key demographic area,” said Maj. Gen. James Eifert, The Adjutant General of the State of Florida. “We are pleased the FDSTF members recognize the value of this partnership and or our military installations.”

The grant funding is intended to help diversify local economies, support local infrastructure projects and strengthen Florida’s military basses and surrounding communities.

Notably, Jacksonville was awarded $322,500 to further protect naval bases and promote compatible land use in the Duval County Military Influence Zone.

“Support from the State of Florida, through the Florida Defense Support Task Force will allow for the City of Jacksonville in partnership with the US Navy, to protect the vital military missions of our bases and installations,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. “This proactive effort, which could not happen without support from the FDSTF, will ensure that our bases and installations are protected from development that is incompatible with the missions that protect our freedom.”

The Florida Defense Support Task Force is a legislatively-mandated council whose mission is to “preserve, protect, and enhance” Florida’s military missions and installations.

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

