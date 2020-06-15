Debbie Mucarsel-Powell promises to ‘never’ support offshore drilling in new ad

Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is promising to “never” support offshore drilling after reports emerged the Donald Trump administration may allow the practice off Florida’s coast following the 2020 election.

Mucarsel-Powell’s promise comes in the form of a new 15-second digital ad, titled “No Offshore Drilling.” The ad is a remix of a similar spot released during her 2018 campaign for Congress and features Mucarsel-Powell scuba diving.

While underwater, Mucarsel-Powell holds up a pair of signs reading, “I’m Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. I will never support offshore drilling.”

The controversy over the practice emerged from reports that the U.S. Interior Department would consider lifting the ban on offshore drilling near Florida’s coasts shortly after the November election. In response to those reports, the Interior Department tweeted, “Current offshore plans do not expire until 2022, and [the Department] does not plan to issue a new report in November.”

Still, the reports prompted pushback from Florida’s congressional delegation.

“I have fought tirelessly in Congress to protect South Florida’s water, coastlines, and coral reefs, and I will never let D.C. Republicans endanger our community by allowing offshore drilling,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

Republicans members of Florida delegation also spoke out against the ban. The issue has largely seen bipartisan consensus among the state’s lawmakers.

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have said they would push for a new 10-year moratorium on drilling off Florida’s coasts. Several Republican House members have said the same.

Mucarsel-Powell positioned herself as an advocate on water and environmental issues during her initial 2018 run, in which she would the seat in Florida’s 26th Congressional District from GOP U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo.

This cycle, Mucarsel-Powell is unopposed in the Democratic primary. On the Republican side, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez and Omar Blanco, the former head of Miami-Dade Firefighters Local 1403, are competing for the chance to take on Mucarsel-Powell in the November election.

Giménez too, says he opposes offshore drilling.

“Drilling off the coast of Florida is harmful to our environment and our economy,” he told NBC 6 Miami. “In Congress, I’ll fight to ensure that Florida’s marine ecosystem is protected and our coasts are free of unsightly oil rigs.”

Giménez and Blanco will face off in the Republican primary on Aug. 18.