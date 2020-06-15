Personnel note: Second-term promotions for Lenny Curry staffers

New titles and responsibilities await two of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry‘s senior staffers as the administration gears up for city budget season.

Jordan Elsbury, who was Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, takes over as Chief of Staff June 15. And LeeAnn Krieg, who was the deputy director, will move up to Elsbury’s former job.

The Chief of Staff position had been vacant for some time. Current Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes vacated it when he took the CAO position last year, upon Sam Mousa‘s retirement.

Kerri Stewart, who since has moved on to a tenure at JEA currently interrupted by administrative leave, had preceded Hughes in the role.

Elsbury, a Murray Hill resident and a Louisiana transplant prior to that, has served in a succession of roles since joining the administration. This will be the biggest, the Mayor said in a media release.

“Chief of Staff is an integral part of my administration,” Curry said. “Jordan has proven his knowledge, leadership and experience in meeting the needs of Jacksonville citizens while advocating mayoral legislative priorities at the local, state and federal level. He has also helped build and support invaluable and crucial relationships with government officials and community leaders.”

“With this appointment of Jordan Elsbury as my Chief of Staff, he joins CAO Brian Hughes to perform at the highest level for the people of our city,” Curry said.

Curry last week credited Hughes and Elsbury, two veterans of his first campaign for office in 2015, with doing the heavy lifting in terms of the city’s bid for the Republican National Convention. The promotion will give Elsbury more of a platform and visible role during what will be a momentous summer for Jacksonville.

Krieg, who came to the administration after serving as executive assistant for a former Jacksonville City Council President, will likewise be in a key role, continuing what has been a steady ascent in terms of job scope and responsibilities during her tenure in Duval County.