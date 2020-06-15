Andrew Warren will not prosecute 67 protesters arrested in George Floyd demonstrations

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will not prosecute 67 protesters arrested June 2.

The 67 individuals were arrested for unlawful assembly during demonstrations calling for police reform inn the face of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis.

Warren’s office said Monday during a news conference they would not be filing charges.

“I’ve said many times that criminal justice reform involves looking at each case as a problem to solve, not just a person to be punished,” State Attorney Warren said. “In these unlawful assembly cases, there is no value in filing charges,” Warren said. “Prosecuting people for exercising their First Amendment rights creates problems rather than solving them. It can weaken the bonds between law enforcement and the community, while undermining faith in our system.”

Warren said each of the 67 individuals reviewed were peacefully protesting. His office found no evidence of violence and no attacks on police officers associated with the cleared protesters.

Warren’s office is in the process of reviewing approximately 200 arrests stemming from protests beginning on May 30, including the year 67 now cleared.

In addition to declining to file charges, Warren’s office is also taking steps to expunge the arrests from each person’s record.

Florida law defines an unlawful assembly as a gathering of three or more people with a “common unlawful purpose” and “intent to do an unlawful act, which threatens the peace.” Individuals found guilty of an unlawful assembly must also do so in a way that gives “rational, firm, and courageous persons in the neighborhood of the assembly a well-grounded fear of a breach of the peace.”

Warren found no evidence of the 67 individuals meeting that criteria.

While some protests in the Tampa area turned chaotic, including the first night in which some vandalized and looted businesses and set fire to some buildings, most demonstrations have been peaceful.

“I want to make one thing clear: while we have no intention of prosecuting anyone who is peacefully protesting, we will not tolerate people looking to exploit this moment,” Warren said. “There is no place for violence or destruction that put the safety of our citizens—including our law enforcement officers—at risk,” Warren said.