Andrew Warren will not prosecute 67 protesters arrested in George Floyd demonstrations

Warren’s office determined the individuals were peacefully protesting.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will not prosecute 67 protesters arrested June 2.

The 67 individuals were arrested for unlawful assembly during demonstrations calling for police reform inn the face of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis.

Warren’s office said Monday during a news conference they would not be filing charges.

“I’ve said many times that criminal justice reform involves looking at each case as a problem to solve, not just a person to be punished,” State Attorney Warren said. “In these unlawful assembly cases, there is no value in filing charges,” Warren said. “Prosecuting people for exercising their First Amendment rights creates problems rather than solving them. It can weaken the bonds between law enforcement and the community, while undermining faith in our system.”

Warren said each of the 67 individuals reviewed were peacefully protesting. His office found no evidence of violence and no attacks on police officers associated with the cleared protesters.

Warren’s office is in the process of reviewing approximately 200 arrests stemming from protests beginning on May 30, including the year 67 now cleared.

In addition to declining to file charges, Warren’s office is also taking steps to expunge the arrests from each person’s record.

Florida law defines an unlawful assembly as a gathering of three or more people with a “common unlawful purpose” and “intent to do an unlawful act, which threatens the peace.” Individuals found guilty of an unlawful assembly must also do so in a way that gives “rational, firm, and courageous persons in the neighborhood of the assembly a well-grounded fear of a breach of the peace.”

Warren found no evidence of the 67 individuals meeting that criteria.

While some protests in the Tampa area turned chaotic, including the first night in which some vandalized and looted businesses and set fire to some buildings, most demonstrations have been peaceful.

“I want to make one thing clear: while we have no intention of prosecuting anyone who is peacefully protesting, we will not tolerate people looking to exploit this moment,” Warren said. “There is no place for violence or destruction that put the safety of our citizens—including our law enforcement officers—at risk,” Warren said.

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

