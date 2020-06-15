Ron DeSantis endorses Jason Brodeur for SD 9

Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed former Rep. Jason Brodeur’s campaign for Senate District 9.

“As president of the Seminole County Chamber of Commerce, Jason knows first-hand what Florida’s small business owners need to not just survive the economic challenges we face, but to thrive and be successful,” DeSantis said.

“I’m proud to endorse Jason because Floridians deserve a leader in Tallahassee who will fight to keep taxes low for our families, ensure world-class education opportunities for our students and to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

Brodeur is the lone Republican running for SD 9, the seat currently held by term-limited GOP Sen. David Simmons.

The Sanford Republican worked for Procter & Gamble for 11 years before starting his own healthcare consulting company. He has been president and CEO of the Seminole County Chamber since 2013.

“Governor Ron DeSantis has made Florida the model for the nation by striking a balance between protecting the health and safety of Floridians while reopening our economy,” Brodeur said. “He understands the vital need to get Floridians back to work and I am honored to have his support.”

So far, Brodeur has dominated the money race. As of May 31, he had raised $684,000 and had $235,000 banked in his campaign account. He has another $490,000 on hand in his political committee, Friends of Jason Brodeur.

SD 9 has a Republican lean, though the Florida Democratic Party is hoping to flip the seat and has lined up behind Patricia Sigman as their preferred nominee.

Sigman, of Altamonte Springs, entered the race in January and has already far surpassed any other Democrat seeking the seat. She has raised about $190,000 and has $171,000 in the bank. She has another $127,000 on hand in her political committee, United for Change.

She faces four primary challengers, however: Rick Ashby, Alexis Carter, Alexander Duncan and Guerdy Remy.

SD 9 covers Seminole County and the western area of Volusia County. It has long been a Republican stronghold though Seminole County has become more purple in recent years.