Gilchrist Sheriff endorses Kat Cammack for CD 3

Gilchrist Sheriff Robert “Bobby” Schultz has endorsed Kat Cammack in the Republican primary to succeed U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

“Kat Cammack is the only person running for her district’s congressional seat who actually has verified experience fighting for all the issues which are important to her district’s constituents. I know Congressman Yoho and Kat both personally and professionally. There is not a back-down bone in her body and she is cut from the same cloth he is,” said Schultz, who is also the incoming president of the Florida Sheriff’s Association.

“I am confident that all the folks running for this seat are fine, decent individuals with great intentions and credentials. However, Kat is someone who has been boots on the ground for 8 years, worked alongside a great Congressman like Ted, done her best, and fought for the people of the district. In my humble opinion, the choice is abundantly clear. There is no learning curve. Kat is more than ready to hit the ground running on day one and capable of carrying on Congressman Yoho’s legacy. I am looking forward to seeing her do great things in Washington.”

The endorsement is the latest in a flurry from the Cammack campaign. Last week, the longtime Yoho staffer touted a nod from retired U.S. Navy Capt. Bob Buehn. Prior endorsements include Republican politicians ranging from the city level up to U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Shultz is the second Sheriff to endorse Cammack in the crowded Republican primary, following Levy Sheriff Robert McCallum Jr.

“Such words of support from Sheriff Bobby Schultz is an incredible honor. Spending his career in law enforcement, he has committed his life to protecting our families and friends,” Cammack said. “He serves as an expert on the issues facing the sheriffs and correctional departments across the District. If elected, I vow to advocate fiercely for our local law enforcement officers who ensure we can live and work in safe communities.”

Cammack is running against Ryan Chamberlin, Todd Chase, Bill Engelbrecht, Joe Dallas Millado, Gavin Rollins, James St. George, Judson Sapp, David Theus and Amy Pope Wells in the Republican primary.

She is in the top tier of the race in terms of fundraising. As of March 31, she had raised more than $200,000 for her campaign and had $164,000 on hand, putting her behind only Sapp and St. George, both of whom have bolstered their war chests with six-figure candidate loans.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. The safe Republican seat became open after Yoho announced he would not seek a fifth term.