AshBritt launches hurricane preparedness campaign

AshBritt Environmental is partnering with public radio stations in South Florida and the Houston metro for a new hurricane preparedness campaign.

The campaign is aimed at reminding the community and small businesses to prepare for the 2020 hurricane season, which officially began on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

In South Florida, the disaster recovery and environmental services contractor is partnering with WLRN. In Texas, the company is working with Houston Public Media.

The campaign invites to learn more about partnering with AshBritt to aid in community recovery following a storm. The ads direct the community and businesses to AshBritt’s website, where they can find resources on preparedness and partnerships.

AshBritt is a national turnkey rapid-response disaster recovery and environmental services contractor.

It has conducted more than 330 disaster response missions and 30 special environmental projects, successfully serving more than 600 clients. The company has been directly involved in the recovery efforts of more than 60 federally declared disasters in 19 states.

Several of those disasters were in the Sunshine State.

Most recently, AshBritt pitched in on Hurricane Michael recovery in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. In all, their efforts crossed 11 jurisdictions and saw them collect and remove 10 million cubic yards of debris.

As part of the post-Michael effort, the company last week broke ground on a Panama City facility that aids child sexual assault victims, after the original was destroyed in the storm.

The project pairs AshBritt with Lauren’s Kids, a nonprofit helmed by Sen. Lauren Book that raises awareness on childhood sexual abuse.