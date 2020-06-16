‘Crazy ideas’: Rick Scott continues crusade against calls to ‘defund the police’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott continues to make political hay out of calls to defend the police, with a Tuesday interview on Fox News providing the latest platform.

The first-term Republican blasted the “idea that we’re going to get more security by getting rid of the police.”

“I never heard these crazy ideas when I was Governor. The left has gone off the deep end,” Scott said, apparently confusing the center-left appeals from Florida Democrats with the more robust suggestions offered on a national stage.

Scott cautioned, as he has for days, that he’s not excusing “bad actors” and “bad apples.”

“We’ve got to fund our police. Are there bad apples that do the wrong thing? Yes, absolutely,” Scott said. “We’ve got to get rid of them.”

Law enforcement, Scott added, is “disgusted by what happened” with George Floyd, thus far the only single victim of murder by cop that Florida’s junior Senator has acknowledged. But they still need money, he said.

“If you want anarchy, if you want more crime,” Scott added, “defund the police.”

The interview on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom delved into nuance, with Scott being reminded that not all calls to “defund the police” are literal, with some meaning that they simply want resource reallocation.

“If their idea is not to defund the police,” Scott said, “they shouldn’t say defund.”

“They can say that’s not exactly what they want,” the Senator added. “But that’s exactly what they’re saying.”

For Scott, calls to “defund the police” have offered a platform to stand in opposition to a position that seems to have more resonance as a protest slogan than a policy plank in divided Washington D.C.

“The single most ridiculous and irresponsible policy idea that has been suggested in my lifetime can be summed up in three words: ‘Defund the police.’ And yet, it is actually being discussed and debated as if there are pros and cons to it by those on the Left. There are no ‘pros’ to defunding the police. There are no coherent arguments for this lunacy.” Scott wrote in the Washington Examiner Monday.

“But defunding or disarming the police is not the answer. Simply put, it is a dangerous proposal driven by the radical Left whose agenda of ‘Medicare for all,’ the Green New Deal, open borders, and defunding law enforcement is being increasingly embraced by the leaders of the Democratic Party,” Scott added.