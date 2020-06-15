‘Lunacy’: Rick Scott pans ‘defund the police’ call

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott continued Monday to take aim at a popular proposal to “defund the police.”

Though some might suggest that it’s just a straw man canard given the lack of meaningful elected officials advocating for it, for the first-term Republican from Naples said it’s a very real call … and called the idea “lunacy.”

“The single most ridiculous and irresponsible policy idea that has been suggested in my lifetime can be summed up in three words: ‘Defund the police.’ And yet, it is actually being discussed and debated as if there are pros and cons to it by those on the Left. There are no ‘pros’ to defunding the police. There are no coherent arguments for this lunacy.” Scott wrote in the Washington Examiner Monday.

The Senator contends “people are right to call for reform and accountability to stop bad actors.”

“We must find ways to keep communities safe and protect black lives with the same zeal all lives are protected,” he wrote.

“But defunding or disarming the police is not the answer. Simply put, it is a dangerous proposal driven by the radical Left whose agenda of ‘Medicare for all,’ the Green New Deal, open borders, and defunding law enforcement is being increasingly embraced by the leaders of the Democratic Party,” Scott wrote.

“We actually need to do the opposite — we need to fund the police. Clearly, there is a need for better training in law enforcement. Clearly, there is a need for better oversight in law enforcement. I don’t know anything about the officer who decided to kneel on a man’s neck for nine minutes, but most rational people might suspect that this individual was a problem prior to that fateful and horrible day,” Scott added.

For the Senator, the op-ed continues messaging from last week.

“Let’s get rid of the bad apples. Let’s figure out if we need changes. But we cannot reduce funding for law enforcement. It’s the wrong thing to do,” Scott said Thursday.