Janet Long honored as Florida Association of Counties' 'Presidential Advocate'

Janet Long honored as Florida Association of Counties’ ‘Presidential Advocate’

The group advocates for home rule, which Long supports.

on

The Florida Association of Counties (FAC) recognized Pinellas County Commissioner Janet Long as a “Presidential Advocate” for her work during the 2020 Legislative Session, the group announced Tuesday during a virtual business meeting.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Florida Association of Counties, but the work we accomplished during the 2020 legislative session is what I am most proud of,” Long said. “This year we strengthened the resiliency of Florida by advocating for a report detailing the Statewide strategy for climate change. This report will help produce solutions to one of this state’s most pressing issues – sea level rise, an issue that left unchecked could be devastating to a county like Pinellas.”

The FAC Presidential Advocate recognition is given to county commissioners who have shown exceptional leadership in advocating on issues the group supports to advance the counties’ legislative agenda.

“It’s our duty as commissioners to stand up for our community, to fight to preserve the unique aspects of where we live, work, and play,” said FAC Immediate Past President and Leon County Commissioner, Nick Maddox. “This responsibility is only heightened during the Legislative Session where hundreds of bills are heard that directly impact that quality of life.”

The FAC works to protect home rule under the belief that the government closest to the people is the best governing body to regulate communities.

The nod comes as Long faces a potentially competitive reelection bid against former Rep. Larry Ahern.

Ahern previously served Florida’s 66th District in northwestern Pinellas County from 2012 to 2018. He served in Florida’s 51st district from 2010 to 2012.

Long also served in the Legislature from 2006-2010, preceding Ahern in District 51.

