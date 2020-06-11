Connect with us

Larry Ahern to challenge Janet Long in Pinellas Commission race

Ahern has until Friday at noon to qualify for the race.

on

Former Rep. Larry Ahern filed to run against Pinellas County Commissioner Janet Long Wednesday.

Ahern has until Friday at noon to qualify for the race.

If he qualifies, he’ll run for the at-large District 1 seat representing north east and mid-Pinellas.

Ahern’s entrance would set up a competitive battle between an incumbent Democrat and a former Republican state Representative with high name recognition.

Ahern previously served Florida’s 66th District in northwestern Pinellas County from 2012 to 2018. He served in Florida’s 51st district from 2010 to 2012.

In the Legislature, Ahern supported policies to lower taxes, cut red tape, increase school choice. He also supported anti-abortion legislation. His wife, Maureen Ahern, previously ran unsuccessfully for Pinellas County School Board and supported recruiting religious leaders to speak in schools.

Long also served in the Florida Legislature. She proceeded Ahern in District 51, serving from 2006 until 2010.

If he qualifies, Ahern will have a fundraising deficit to bridge. Long has already raised more than $71,000 for her reelection bid. Up until Wednesday, she was unopposed.

