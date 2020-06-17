Connect with us

South Florida

Former U.S. Rep. Kendrick Meek endorses Alex Penelas in Miami-Dade mayoral race

Headlines South Florida

Officials raise concerns about Palm Beach COVID-19 cases as county delays rental reopening

South Florida

Planned Parenthood group endorses Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade Mayor

South Florida

'I fired the bad cops': Gregory Tony focuses on excessive force in first TV ad

Headlines South Florida

Two more local leaders back Alex Penelas mayoral bid

South Florida

Joe Abruzzo to face write-in candidate in Palm Beach Clerk's race after Shannon Chessman withdraws

South Florida

Former U.S. Rep. Kendrick Meek endorses Alex Penelas in Miami-Dade mayoral race

Penelas’ prior tenure as County Mayor overlapped with Meek’s time in the House.

on

Former U.S. Rep. Kendrick Meek is supporting Alex Penelas in the 2020 contest for Miami-Dade County Mayor.

“I am proud to stand with Alex,” Meek said Wednesday. “He led the way for Miami-Dade before and I am confident he will do it now.”

Penelas formerly served as Mayor from 1996-2004. That tenure partially overlapped with Meek’s time in the House.

Meek represented what was then Florida’s 17th Congressional District after first winning office in 2002. He served four terms before pursuing a Senate bid, ultimately losing to now-U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

“We are going through challenging times as we have seen an overdue shift in the conversation about social and economic inequity,” Meek added, referencing recent social unrest spurred by George Floyd‘s death in Minneapolis.

“It will take a person with proven leadership and vision to lead the charge, and who is unafraid to do what is right for Miami-Dade County residents. Alex Penelas is a proven leader who will help us rebuild our economy, care for our most vulnerable, and make the changes we need to ensure accountability within law enforcement so that we celebrate those who keep our communities safe and weed out those who use race as a proxy for criminal conduct.”

Added Penelas, “As a pillar of our community and a staunch defender of fairness and equity, it is an honor to have the endorsement of Congressman Meek in my run for Miami-Dade County Mayor.”

Penelas is competing against Carlos Antonio De Armas, entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, current County Commissioners Esteban Bovo, Daniella Levine Cava and Xavier Suarez, and real estate agent Ludmilla Domond.

The contest is open, as Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez is facing term limits. Giménez is pursuing a congressional seat.

Earlier this week, Penelas also courted endorsements from Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace and Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.