Jason Maughan goes on TV in HD 76 with MAGA messaging

Sanibel Island Republican Jason Maughan has gone on air with his first TV buy for his House campaign.

With a focus on public service and President Donald Trump, the Sanibel City Councilman hopes to rally the base.

“The ad reflects my conservative values, commitment to President Trump and his agenda, and my determination and desire to fight for the residents of Southwest Florida in Tallahassee,” he said.

Maughan, running to succeed Rep. Ray Rodrigues in House District 76, faces Bonita Springs businessman Adam Botana in a Republican primary. The two Republicans have been running neck-and-neck in fundraising, with Botana reporting the most cash on hand at the start of June.

Maughan’s video spot stresses how he’s an attorney and a successful business owner. A narrator in the ad describes Maughan as “a proud supporter of President Trump” who promotes “shop local policies that put Florida’s workers first.”

Maughan speaks to voters himself in the ad as well. Atop footage of the candidate greeting voters at waterfront businesses, he promised to fight for clean water and Trump’s America First agenda in Tallahassee. Many of those constituents in the ad sport Trump T-shirts or Make America Great Again caps.

Maughan, in April, was the only Sanibel official to push for a lockdown ordinance ahead of Gov. Ron DeSantis issuing a statewide order. In an ad discussing economic recovery, he walks by local shops hanging signs that read “Closed Due To COVID-19” and talking with a shrimp boat captain about helping the local economy recover after the pandemic.

Maughan said more in in-person voter outreach will be an important part of his campaign.

“As restrictions on the COVID 19 crisis begin to subside, I look forward to seeing everyone in person,” Maughan said, “but I am excited to share this new ad which highlights my conservative experience and values with voters.”

The race marks the second time in four years Maughan has run for a job in the Legislature. He challenged Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto unsuccessfully in 2016. But after that, he won election to municipal office in Sanibel.