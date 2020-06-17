Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Ron DeSantis to decide if drones should target invasive wildlife species

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Order opens door for future jury trials

Headlines Influence

Pills from an ATM? It's the Governor's call now

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Jason Maughan goes on TV in HD 76 with MAGA messaging

America in Crisis Headlines

Florida police chiefs create panel to go beyond 'can't wait' reforms

Headlines Jax

Major GOP donors won't be staying in Jacksonville for Republican National Convention
A drone intended for agricultural use.

Headlines

Ron DeSantis to decide if drones should target invasive wildlife species

Pythons are on notice.

on

The Governor has a decision to make regarding legislation that would expand permissible use for drones that moved to his desk Wednesday.

HB 659, sponsored by Jacksonville Republican Rep. Jason Fischer, would allow state agencies, such as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, to use the aircraft over swamps and other people-free places where invasive species (like pythons) and other nuisances have proved problematic.

The bill, if signed into law, would allow wildlife and forestry officials to use drones to track pythons, lygodium and other invasive species inhabiting Florida’s forests, wetlands, and wilderness spaces, often to the detriment of native wildlife.

Fischer contended in deliberations earlier this year that this “limited and targeted” bill, which he says would not expand mass surveillance by law enforcement, lines up with the Governor’s focus on environmental issues.

Law enforcement agencies could not use drones for this bill.

Fischer asserted that technology could save money compared to using humans for these same purposes.

When asked in committee if this bill could target poachers, Fischer said that while law enforcement is exempted, the bill “would provide enough information so that law enforcement could look into” poaching and potentially drug-trafficking.

Fischer noted that many drone bills are controversial, but this one is really about “trying to protect the environment.”

In Senate discussion, sponsor Ben Albritton offered two examples of invasive species control that could be assisted with drones: lygodium, also known as old world climbing fern, and pythons.

“I’ve flown over in a helicopter and it was pretty easy to discern where it is. It shows up lime green. Maybe not lime green, but almost a neon green. … So the drone could make a discernment between the colors of where this old world climbing fern was, so they could measure and identify places where it pops up,” Albritton said.

“The second would be with pythons in the Everglades. I’ve been told that there is at least an emerging technology that would allow them to identify these snakes,” he added. “As you know, chasing those nasty critters down in the Everglades is a difficult task.”

___

Florida Politics’ Scott Powers and A.G. Gancarski contributed to this post.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.