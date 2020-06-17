Neal Dunn endorses James St. George for CD 3

Connect with us

James St. George
St. George lands support from neighboring CD 2.

Republican congressional candidate and physician James St. George picked up an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn in the race for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

“James St. George is a true conservative. You can count on him to support the President and defend our 2nd Amendment Rights,” said Dunn, a fellow physician who represents neighboring CD 2. “As a fellow physician, he understands the need to repeal ObamaCare and replace it with a free market solution. He has my full support.”

In the news release announcing the endorsement the campaign reiterated St. George’s support for President Donald Trump, saying he “is prepared to be an outspoken ally for President Trump when he is elected to Congress, standing up to the socialist liberals and fighting to advance President Trump’s conservative agenda.”

St. George made a similar pitch in a campaign ad launched last week.

St. George is one of 10 Republicans who have qualified for the ballot in CD 3. He faces Kat Cammack, Ryan ChamberlinTodd ChaseBill EngelbrechtJoe Dallas MilladoGavin RollinsJames St. GeorgeJudson SappDavid Theus and Amy Pope Wells.

Most of the field, including St. George, filed for the seat after current U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho announced he wouldn’t seek another term in the North Central Florida district.

As of March 31, St. George led the money race with $400,499 raised and $336,000 in the bank. The next-closest competitor, Judson Sapp, has $310,000 in the bank. Sapp’s total includes $250,000 in candidate loans. Both candidates have boosted their totals with candidate loans.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. It is a safe Republican seat.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

