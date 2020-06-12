Connect with us

James St. George
James St. George

2020

James St. George launches first ad for CD 3 campaign

The ad touts the physician’s support for President Donald Trump.

on

Republican congressional candidate James St. George is out with his first ad in the crowded primary race to succeed U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

The ad, titled “Do No Harm,” plays into the doctor’s health care background to tout his support for the President.

“First do no harm. That’s the oath every doctor takes. Words Washington could learn from,” the ad narrator says over images of St. George in a lab coat, visiting a warehouse and sitting in his living room with his wife and dog.

“Dr. St. George will fight for our conservative values and stop the Pelosi liberals from exploiting the coronavirus to advance socialism. Dr. St. George will stand with President Trump to rebuild our economy, stop government-run health care and defend our Second Amendment.”

A news release announcing the ad states St. George “is prepared to be an outspoken ally for President Trump when he is elected to Congress, standing up to the socialist liberals and fighting to advance President Trump’s conservative agenda.”

The Republican primary for CD 3, which became open when Yoho announced he wouldn’t seek a fifth term, is the most crowded of any in the state.

St. George is one of 10 Republicans who qualified for the August ballot, alongside Kat Cammack, Ryan ChamberlinTodd ChaseBill EngelbrechtJoe Dallas MilladoGavin RollinsJudson SappDavid Theus and Amy Pope Wells.

St. George entered the race in early 2020 and quickly claimed front-runner status in the money race with $200,000 raised and $200,000 in candidate loans in the first quarter.

As of March 31, he had $336,000 in the bank, putting him atop the field. Sapp, who has backed his campaign with candidate loans, is close behind with $310,000 in the bank. Cammack is No. 3 with a little over $200,000 raised and $166,000 on hand, though her total doesn’t rely on loans.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. Several Democrats have also filed for the seat, though CD 3 is solidly Republican — Yoho won reelection by 15 points in 2018.

Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

