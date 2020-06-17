Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Bill expanding school vouchers heads to Governor's desk

America in Crisis Headlines

Nation's largest labor group caravans around Capitol, calls for investment in workers

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville looks to rename controversial park named after a confederate soldier

Headlines Influence

Governor's signature can eliminate organ transplant discrimination

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis denies COVID resurgence, but state data shows otherwise

Headlines Influence

Governor to decide if telegraph era over

Headlines

Bill expanding school vouchers heads to Governor’s desk

The measure raises income caps and makes more scholarships available.

on

A measure increasing access to school voucher money is now ready for the Governor’s signature.

The Legislature shipped that bill (HB 7067) to Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday. House Education Chairwoman Jennifer Sullivan sponsored the legislation.

The measure raises income caps, allowing more families to apply for vouchers. It also expands the maximum number of vouchers available.

For the Family Empowerment Scholarship (FES) households making up to 300% of the federal poverty level would be able to apply, up from a cap of 185%. If there’s still money left and more than 5% of scholarships are available, students whose families earn up to 325% of the federal poverty level would be eligible.

The maximum number of students allowed to participate in the FES scholarship program would also increase annually by 1% of the state’s total public school student enrollment, up from the 0.25% currently allowed.

Such a change would add nearly 29,000 more scholarships for the 2020-21 school year.

Sullivan’s bill also removes the restriction on the Florida Tax Credit that families’ household incomes must be below 260% of the federal poverty level to get the scholarship. It would, however, give priority to families whose incomes are 185% of the federal poverty limit.

Democrats were skeptical of the expansion, arguing the state should focus on shipping money to public schools. On Wednesday, the Legislature also sent DeSantis a bill which would help increase teacher pay at public and charter schools.

Republican Sen. Tom Lee also objected to a portion of the bill, arguing public schools consistently face more stringent regulation than private schools.

Prior to the Senate approving the bill, Lee pushed an amendment that would have required private schools to report more information to the Department of Education, such as the number of students enrolled, the share of voucher recipients and how many students have withdrawn, along with the reasoning.

That amendment failed.

Senate Education Chair Manny Diaz, who supported the Senate version of the bill (SB 1220), praised the expansion upon its passage.

“Empowering parents and students of all economic backgrounds is an essential component to ensuring high-quality education for all our children,” Diaz said.

“The expansion of the Family Empowerment Scholarship program was a labor of love that I am honored to have carried across the finish line. Our parents deserve it. Our students deserve it. And the future of our great state deserves it.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.