Jacksonville records big spike in coronavirus cases

A vacant downtown Jacksonville might have helped keep coronavirus from infecting the homeless population. Photo by Drew Dixon.

Jacksonville showed a significant spike in the number of coronavirus cases Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard showed the number of cases jumped by 82, increasing from 2,112 to 2,194 in 24 hours. Most of those confirmed cases are people who live in Duval County, but 76 of the total positive tests are from non-residents.

The Jacksonville age range runs from infants to 101 years of age and 54% are female while 46% are males.

The increasing number of cases in Jacksonville is paralleling an increasing demand for testing. At the main free testing site in Duval County outside TIAA Bank Field in parking Lot J Wednesday, lines were so long the city advised people to seek tests elsewhere.

The Lot J testing site takes people in cars and the line waiting for the tests stretched several blocks west downtown in the middle of the day Wednesday. The city’s website advised residents to avoid long lines by going to the Legends Center, 5130 Soutel Drive, which had no wait time.

Jacksonville showed little change in other data tracking COVID-19 with deaths holding at 59 Wednesday. Hospitalizations ticked up slightly from 318 to 322.

The total case count in five First Coast counties now stands at 3,122, up by 106 from Tuesday. The death toll stayed at 102 but hospitalizations  increased form 489 to 494 for the region Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Northeast Florida, four other counties showed little change in data.

St. Johns County recorded the biggest change outside of Jacksonville with 14 new confirmed positive cases, but no new deaths and only one additional hospitalization.

Clay county saw seven new cases Wednesday with no change in deaths or hospitalizations. Baker County recorded one new case and no other changes. Nassau County had two additional cases and no other changes.

Across Florida, there were 82,719 confirmed cases of coronavirus Wednesday with 3,018 deaths and 12,389 hospitalizations attributed to the illness.

Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    June 17, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    Folks you are expendable! The goptrump cult members looting Lenny and duffus Desantis bow and scare to their cult leader trump! Open up get the money and some may die. Giggle giggle says duffus Desantis and looting Lenny!

