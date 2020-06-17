Florida Water Policy Director Chris Pettit tapped for role at EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday the appointment of Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Water Policy Director Chris Pettit to the EPA’s Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Committee.

“Thank you to Administrator Wheeler and the EPA for this appointment; it will be a privilege to serve on this important committee,” Pettit said. “Agriculture continues to play a vital role in the protection of the environment and water resources of the state of Florida and throughout the country, as well as in resiliency efforts related to the increasing impacts of climate change. With the programmatic improvements we’re making to the state’s Best Management Practices framework through the FDACS Office of Agricultural Water Policy under the direction of Commissioner Fried, I look forward to sharing and gleaning insights from other esteemed committee members across the nation.”

Pettit is one of 33 appointees who will serve two or three year stints with the FRRCC beginning June 15.

Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried appointed Pettit as director of Agricultural Water Policy in May 2019.

Fried offered Pettit a farewell and lauded his background in the field.

“Addressing our nation’s multifaceted water and environmental issues is critical to the well-being of unique ecosystems throughout the country. Chris Pettit’s knowledge and experience in water policy will prove central to the FRRCC’s role in examining complex environmental concerns,” Fried said. “I am proud of his appointment to this national committee and know he will be a valuable asset, providing a unique insight into environmental challenges we face today and tomorrow.”

Pettit previously served at both the South Florida Water Management District and the Southwest Florida Water Management District. His experience also includes time as a Law and Policy Fellow at both the University of Florida Water Institute and the Mote Marine Laboratories Marine Policy Institute.