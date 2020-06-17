Model shows Florida ranks amongst highest in the nation for COVID-19 spread

New data that measures how the novel coronavirus is spreading and forecasts the average number of people who will become infected by a single infections person shows that Florida may rank among the highest in the nation for virus spread and reproduction.

According to GitHub, Florida ranks the sixth highest in the nation behind Montana, Arizona, Oklahoma, Vermont and Oregon for the most amount of people who will become infected by one infections person.

The model as of Wednesday evening assessed Florida with a R t COVID-19 value of 1.06. According to the model, if the R t value is above 1.0, the virus will spread quickly, but when R t is below 1.0, the virus will stop spreading.

Florida is led by Montana and Arizona with a score of 1.10 and is tied with Oklahoma, Vermont and Oregon.

Florida has maintained its rank at sixth in the nation for over six weeks, the model shows.

The state was not, however, always above a 1.0 R t value.

The model shows that Florida remained below the 1.0 R t from April 29, when the shelter order was in effect, until May 10, seven days after the shelter order was lifted.

According to the modeling, Florida’s R t score peaked on May 28 when it reached a high 0f 1.08.

As of the latest update, the state reported 2,472 new cases Tuesday, raising the total number of cases to 82,719.

Additionally, Florida recorded ten more deaths, raising the death toll is now 3,110 deaths including 3,018 Floridians.

Despite the uptick in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday the state is not “rolling back” its effort to reopen.

“We’re not shutting down. We’re going to go forward,” DeSantis said. “We’re going to continue to protect the most vulnerable. We’re going to urge, continue to advise particularly our elderly population, to maintain social distancing, avoid crowds.”

DeSantis has instead attributed the rise in cases to increased testing and argues that Florida’s hospital bed occupancy remains at safe levels.