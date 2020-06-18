Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints five judges statewide

APolitical

Duke Energy announces more help for customers as pandemic continues

APolitical Headlines

Florida retail hemp shows high traces of lead contamination

APolitical Headlines

As Florida test numbers rise, the NBA prepares for Disney

APolitical Headlines

AshBritt launches hurricane preparedness campaign

APolitical

Florida leaders express sympathy to family of murdered off-duty FWC officer

APolitical

Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints five judges statewide

The five judges will serve in circuit and county courts.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed five judges on Wednesday to benches across the state.

The Governor appointed Heather Beato to the Tenth Circuit Court, Brett Waronicki to the Nineteenth Circuit Court, London Kite to the Duval County Court and both Andrew Bain and Elizabeth Gibson to the Orange County Court.

Beato served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Tenth Circuit since 2002. The William and Mary, and Florida State University Law grad replaces retired Judge Bruce Smith.

Waronicki has been a partner and shareholder for Wiederhold, Kummerlen, and Waronicki, P.A. since 2011. He previously served as an Assistant Public Defender for the Nineteenth Circuit and is a graduate of the University of Florida and West Virginia University College of Law. Waronicki replaces retired Judge Barbara Bronis.

Kite served as an Assistant State Attorney since 2003 and an adjunct professor of Florida Coast School of Law for 10 years. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland and the University of Florida College of Law. Kite replaces retired Judge Anthony Salem.

Bain has served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Ninth Circuit since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Miami and Florida A&M College of Law. Bain replaces retired Judge Nancy Clark.

Gibson, has served as a General Counsel for Christian Care Ministry since 2019. She previously served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Fifth Circuit. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland and the University of Florida College of Law. Gibson replaces retired Judge Maureen Bell.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

St. Pete to require all employees to wear masks beginning Friday