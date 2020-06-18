Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints five judges statewide

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed five judges on Wednesday to benches across the state.

The Governor appointed Heather Beato to the Tenth Circuit Court, Brett Waronicki to the Nineteenth Circuit Court, London Kite to the Duval County Court and both Andrew Bain and Elizabeth Gibson to the Orange County Court.

Beato served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Tenth Circuit since 2002. The William and Mary, and Florida State University Law grad replaces retired Judge Bruce Smith.

Waronicki has been a partner and shareholder for Wiederhold, Kummerlen, and Waronicki, P.A. since 2011. He previously served as an Assistant Public Defender for the Nineteenth Circuit and is a graduate of the University of Florida and West Virginia University College of Law. Waronicki replaces retired Judge Barbara Bronis.

Kite served as an Assistant State Attorney since 2003 and an adjunct professor of Florida Coast School of Law for 10 years. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland and the University of Florida College of Law. Kite replaces retired Judge Anthony Salem.

Bain has served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Ninth Circuit since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Miami and Florida A&M College of Law. Bain replaces retired Judge Nancy Clark.

Gibson, has served as a General Counsel for Christian Care Ministry since 2019. She previously served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Fifth Circuit. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland and the University of Florida College of Law. Gibson replaces retired Judge Maureen Bell.