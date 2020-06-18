Connect with us

Headlines Orlando

The Demings lead Democrats backing Belvin Perry's Orlando State Attorney bid

Federal Headlines

Nancy Pelosi orders removal of Confederate portraits from Capitol

Headlines Influence

FWD.us heralds court ruling preserving DACA protections

Headlines Influence

Kionne McGhee calls on Governor to issue Juneteenth proclamation

Headlines Orlando

Orange County records 316 new COVID-19 cases, a new high by far

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida TaxWatch recommends $6B in budget savings as 2020 fiscal year looms

Headlines

The Demings lead Democrats backing Belvin Perry’s Orlando State Attorney bid

Perry rolls out 11 Democratic endorsements for four-way Democratic primary.

on

Power couple Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and U.S. Rep. Val Demings headline a list of endorsements announced Thursday from top Democrats in Orange and Osceola counties for Belvin Perry‘s bid for State Attorney in Florida’s 9th Judicial Circuit.

In addition to the Demings couple, Perry, the retired Chief Judge for JC 9 serving Orange and Osceola, picked up endorsements from Sheriff John Mina, former Orange County Chair Linda Chapin, Rep. Bruce Antone, and Dick Batchelor in Orange County, Perry’s campaign announced Thursday.

In Osceola County, Perry’s campaign touted endorsements from County Commission Chair Viviana Janer, County Commissioner Cheryl Grieb, Clerk of Court Armando Ramirez, Sheriff Bob Hansel, and Kissimmee Mayor Jose Alvarez.

Perry is in a battle royal with current Chief Assistant State Attorney Deborah Barra, Assistant State Attorney Ryan Williams, and former law professor Monique Worrell in the August 18 Democratic primary.

The winner of that primary is likely to ultimately claim the seat being vacated by outgoing  State Attorney Aramis Ayala, since only an independent candidate awaits the Democratic nominee in the November general election.

“Orange and Osceola Counties will be well served with Belvin Perry as our next State Attorney. As Chief Judge, he was tough but fair. More importantly, he is trusted by the citizens and law enforcement alike. Belvin Perry has my strong endorsement,” Mina said in a statement.

“As an Osceola resident and County Commissioner, I am proud to endorse Belvin Perry for State Attorney. As the former Chief Judge and a former prosecutor, he has proven he is capable, fair-minded and trustworthy,” Janer said.

Ayala and of former State Attorney Lawson Lamar back Barra. Williams has been endorsed by the Central Florida Fraternal Order of Police and a handful of local lawyers. Worrell has picked up a national endorsement from Bernie Sanders, and a local one from Orlando City Commissioner Bakari Burns, plus Ayala’s husband, voting rights activist David Ayala.

There still are plenty of major local endorsements to be won, starting with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and including a slew of Democratic federal and state lawmakers, county officers, and county and city  commissioners based in Orange and Osceola.

Perry’s announcement Thursday demonstrates he’ll be running with considerable Democratic establishment clout, along with a sizable fundraising ability. Last month he raised more than $123,000, though much of it was tracked to other lawyers at his law firm, Morgan & Morgan.

Conversa_728x90
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Orlando resident

    June 18, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    Don’t forget that he also has the support of Rick Singh and Frank Kruppenbacher. That is why I do not trust Belvin Perry. Let him stay at Morgan and Morgan. I’d take any of the other candidates over Belvin Perry.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

St. Pete to require all employees to wear masks beginning Friday