Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

SEIU releases anti-Donald Trump digital ad tying him to disturbing protest images

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 6.18.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Headlines Jax

Lenny Curry, Brian Ballard helm Republican National Convention Jacksonville host committee

Federal Headlines

Cancel football? Not on Marco Rubio's watch

Headlines Jax

Unexpected federal funding to boost St. Johns County COVID-19 recovery

Coronavirus Headlines

Race for virus vaccine could leave some countries behind

Headlines

SEIU releases anti-Donald Trump digital ad tying him to disturbing protest images

The ad targets Black and Brown voters in Florida and 3 other states.

on

With a backdrop of disturbing protester-police confrontations, a new digital ad from the Service Employees International Union seeks to blame President Donald Trump‘s rhetoric on police abuses toward Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

The SEIU is running the 30-second ad “Dominate” out on streaming-television platforms and social media targeting voters of color in Florida and three other swing states, Nevada, Virginia and Pennsylvania. It launched Thursday.

The $350,000 placement kicks off the SEIU’s $150 million 2020 electoral program the labor union said is designed to expand the electorate by reaching infrequent Black and Brown voters.

The ad begins with images of peaceful protesters, and then shifts to video footage of confrontations from demonstrations in New York City and Fort Lauderdale, showing police striking, pushing, ramming, clubbing, and shooting at protesters. The final, stunning, image, shows two protesters walking slowly down a dark street in New York with their hands up, when an officer in a police line, perhaps 30 yards away, fires something and hits one of them, knocking him off his feet.

While those images play out, viewers hear audio from Trump’s call with governors on June 1, during which he said protesters were terrorists, radicals, and anarchists.

“This is a movement. And the only time it’s successful is when you’re weak. And most of you are weak. You have to arrest people and you have to try people. And they have to go to jail for long periods of time. You have to dominate.”

As Trump’s voice makes those statements, the screen is filled with images of tear gas, police vehicles ramming through crowds, officers swinging batons, protesters shoved to the ground, and finally, the two men alone, dozens of yards from police, as one of them goes down with a gunshot.

The ad ends with a narrator urging, “Use Your Voice. Vote him out.”

In a news release, SEIU said it plans to release more ads this summer about the protests and the Black Lives Matter movement, calling on protestors to vote.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

St. Pete to require all employees to wear masks beginning Friday