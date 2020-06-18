Connect with us

COVID-19 hits Tampa City Hall

‘Employees’ tested positive, but does it hit City Hall on the dais?

on

One of the city of Tampa employees who tested positive for COVID-19 recently may have been a member of City Council, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

City officials were unable to confirm whether a member of Tampa City Council tested positive for the virus because of health privacy rules.

The speculation comes after City Council chair Guido Maniscalco canceled Thursday evening’s City Council workshop and is quasi-judicial hearing later in the evening.

In a letter to City Council, Maniscalco said that “employees” had tested positive for the virus.

“As a result those City employees are required to either quarantine or undergo daily monitoring,” Maniscalco wrote.

He did not offer any details about the department the employees worked or with whom they may have had contact, but the meeting cancelation suggests exposure was possible.

City Council members aren’t the only to attend meetings. City legal staff and representatives from various departments often are present to offer presentations or to be on hand to answer questions.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 prohibits doctors or others from sharing health data and diagnoses without a patient’s consent.

Under that federal law, the city is barred from releasing health information, though an individual, elected or otherwise, could voluntarily share the information.

Hillsborough County is in the midst of a new surge in coronavirus cases. The Florida Department of Health reported 220 new cases Wednesday, down from 246 Tuesday, but still a significant increase over the 54 cases reported two weeks ago. Over the past two weeks, new cases have only been less than 100 on four days. Three of the past four days have seen more than 200 new cases.

The county now has 4,610 reported cases since the virus first appeared in Florida in March. Hillsborough County has the highest concentration of cases outside of South Florida.

The rate of positive tests is also going up. For the second day in a row the percentage of positive tests landed in double digits at 12.1% Wednesday and 13.9% Tuesday. The seven day average is 8.9%. That’s up from early June where the percentage hovered around 3%.

Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

