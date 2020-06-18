Sierra Club endorses Adam Hattersley in CD 15

Connect with us

It’s a major endorsement from a nationwide group.

on

The Sierra Club is endorsing Rep. Adam Hattersley for Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

The 3.8 million member organization advocates for environmental protections, clean air and drinking water and public health.

“We are very pleased to endorse Adam Hattersley for election in FL 15,” said David Harbeitner, Sierra Club Florida Political Committee Chair.  “In his time in Tallahassee he demonstrated his commitment to both Florida’s environment and its people. We can count on him to place his constituents at the center of all his decisions.”

Hattersley is running for the Democratic nomination to face incumbent Republican Ross Spano in November.

He faces former newscaster Alan Cohn and attorney Jesse Philippe in the three-way August primary.

“I’m honored to have the endorsement of the Sierra Club,” Hattersely said. “As Floridians, we have been entrusted with natural treasures that make our state special. It’s our duty to protect them–that’s why I’ve made combating climate change and fighting for environmental protections a key pillar of my campaign.”

The Sierra Club joins a growing list of endorsers including VoteVets, 314 Action, the Blue Dog Coalition, Voter Protection Project, the Florida Democratic Disability Caucus, IBEW Local 824 and the local Hillsborough County Firefighters union.

Hattersley is currently finishing up his first term as a State Representative. He opted not to seek reelection to the seat he flipped blue in 2018 to instead challenge Spano, whose embattled first term has made him a top target for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The DCCC has not endorsed a Democratic candidate in the primary, but will likely be a significant resource in the general election.

Written By

