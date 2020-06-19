Donald Trump ad slams Joe Biden’s ‘old liberal ideas’

The general election campaign is upon us, and the latest evidence is an ad from President Donald Trump released Friday.

The 30-second spot, entitled “Just Getting Started,” contrasts “old liberal ideas” from presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden with the Trump agenda.

“Joe Biden would crush our economy just as it’s recovering,” asserts a gruff male voiceover over a driving synthesized soundtrack, asserting that Biden would hike taxes and “send our jobs to China.”

The President, in contrast, “did it his way, not the Washington Way, and he’s doing it again … renewing, restoring, rebuilding.”

“Joe Biden oversaw the slowest economic recovery since World War II and continues to champion policies that would crush American workers,” said Brad Parscale, the campaign manager for the President’s reelection push.

“President Trump built the American economy to unprecedented levels before it was artificially interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, and under his bold leadership, we are already seeing the positive impacts of the Great American Comeback.”

While the Trump campaign has been on television for months, this ad is the first launch since a trio of Biden spots Thursday.

Biden’s campaign will spend $15 million to air 60-second spots in six states, with Florida being one of those battlegrounds carried by President Donald Trump in 2016.

The ads, three in total, will also run in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, and Arizona. No data has been provided about precise spend in each state yet.

They feature Biden “in his own voice … a voice of clarity and moral authority that America desperately needs.”

The general election landscape is emerging just as the Democrat is beginning to match the President’s prodigious fundraising thus far in the reelection campaign. At this writing, the Trump campaign is not disclosing the amount of money being spent on its ad buy, nor the location of where it will run.

But we can assume Trump and Biden will play heavily in Florida, one of a handful of states in play in November. Both have resources to play with.

The challenger’s fundraising lagged during much of the primary season, but the money has found him since he became a consensus choice, with over $80 million raised in May.

While the President still has the cash on hand advantage, messaging won’t be a problem. And this initial push of ads reveals part of a Florida strategy for Biden, up seven points here in the most recently released poll.