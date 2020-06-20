Connect with us

A human mannequin hangs on Interstate 95 in Jacksonville, Florida. [Image via Folio Weekly]

Headlines

Noosed NYPD cop mannequin roils Jacksonville

Cop effigy found hanging in city prepping for RNC.

on

Jacksonville, set to host the Republican National Convention in just more than two months, woke up Saturday morning to a symbol of its social discord.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers early Saturday morning responded to what they thought was a “suicide by hanging” off an I-95 overpass on the city’s Northside.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered it was actually a mannequin dressed in a [New York Police Department] uniform wearing a pig mask,” JSO said. “We are thankful it was not a real person.”

While no one was hurt by the action physically, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office takes it very seriously, as their statement indicates.

“Our Crime Scene detectives are processing the scene and the mannequin will be processed for DNA,” the statement asserts. “Our goal at this point is to identify persons of interest for the sake of, most importantly, the safety of the community and for officer safety.”

JSO is seeking leads, and those with information are urged to call CrimeStoppers (1-866-845-TIPS) or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

The latter email is said to be anonymous.

The story is developing, and will be updated.

Effigy hangings such as this have become a trend, with symbolic violence perpetrated by protesters and counterprotesters against figures on both the left and the right of the current political spectrum.

In Oakland, where an effigy was found hanging from a tree earlier this week, the action is being investigated as a hate crime, and local and state law enforcement is working closely with the FBI, according to CBS News Bay Area.

In that context, it bears watching how this investigation develops, given the high-profile event headed to Jacksonville in August.

Protests, by and large, have been peaceful in the last few weeks.

But Jacksonville, as it prepares to host an incendiary President making what will be a series of call-to-action provocations, along with protesters from the left and right and potential destabilizing influences beyond that, will be under the microscope as it rushes to finalize logistics of the biggest political event in the city’s history.

Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

