Connect with us

Headlines SW Florida

Immokalee outbreaks raise Collier Co. cases above 3,000

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville Mayor, Sheriff blast 'mock lynching' of pig-masked mannequin dressed as cop

Corona Economics Headlines

Behavioral health advocates hope to outlast budget slashes

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

State reports more than 4K positive COVID-19 cases for the first time

Headlines Presidential

Joe Biden jolts Donald Trump in May money chase

America in Crisis Headlines

'Maoist, Marxist weirdos' driving protest 'mobs', claims Marco Rubio
Immokalee farmworkers climb into a truck on Saturday that will take them to pick produce on a farm in Hendry County. Some farms in Southwest Florida have shut down because of COVID-19, while several remain in operation to meet the country’s need for produce. (Kinfay/hopeful images)

Headlines

Immokalee outbreaks raise Collier Co. cases above 3,000

More than half those diagnosed identify as Hispanic

on

An outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Immokalee skyrocketed Collier County past 3,000 Friday.

After 105 new cases were reported in the county overnight, the total number of cases sits at 3,097 as of Saturday at 10 a.m. The Immokalee zip code, 34142, which lies mostly in Collier County, has a reported 1,245 residents who have tested positive.

The data includes every case dating back to the first known coronavirus infection in Florida reported on March 1. Local officials stressed the majority of those are patients who have recovered from the virus. Department of Health reports show 1,163 of the Collier cases came back in the past two weeks, between June 6 and June 19.

Friday proved a particularly trying day for the county with more than 22% of tests for COVID-19 coming back positive.

There are plenty of signs the growth has occurred primarily within the migrant farmer community. The median age of those infected has dropped from 43 on June 11 to 35 now. A total of 1,592 of those infected identify as Hispanic, representing more than 51% of Collier cases.

Of the 289 patients who have been hospitalized within the community, 64 have died.

Collier County is the eighth in Florida to tally more than 3,000 known infections.

Beyond the outbreak in Immokalee, the county lies in the midst of a number of other counties with a large number of cases.

Most notably, Miami-Dade County to the immediate east has now seen more than 25,000 cases. Broward County, which also borders Immokalee, has reported 10,837 cases. To the north, Lee County reports 3,556 cases. And even rural Hendry County, with a population just north of 40,000 people, has reported 747 cases.

Farmworkers in the past week criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis for not being proactive about community spread in migrant communities.

The Immokalee zip code maintains the highest number of infections in the state, surpassing a Miami zip code that includes Little Havana.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?