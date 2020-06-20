Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Where the sidewalk ends: Governor approves e-bike bill

Headlines Influence

Gov. DeSantis signs bill protecting split land inheritances

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough rockets past 5,000 cases of COVID-19 by hundreds

Headlines SW Florida

Immokalee outbreaks raise Collier Co. cases above 3,000

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville Mayor, Sheriff blast 'mock lynching' of pig-masked mannequin dressed as cop

Corona Economics Headlines

Behavioral health advocates hope to outlast budget slashes

Headlines

Where the sidewalk ends: Governor approves e-bike bill

HB 971 creates e-bike classifications to clarify where electric bicycles are allowed.

on

Floridians will soon be able to ride e-bikes on roads, sidewalks and paths, anywhere regular bikes are allowed.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation (HB 971) defining electric bikes and protecting home rule for communities that wish to regulate them.

The bill establishes three tiers of electric bicycles based on what speed the motor cuts out and whether a rider must actively pedal for the motor to issue power. Under the new classifications, e-bikes could travel up to 28 mph and the bill would eliminate the 25-inch height requirement for electric bikes to allow recumbent bikes to operate under motorized power.

Electric bikes can be operated solely through motorized power, meaning a rider would not have to pedal in order to propel the bike. They could also use a motor to assist with pedaling or use the electric bike as a traditional bike without any motor assistance at all.

The law also retains home rule power for local governments to regulate use within their communities.

Under existing law, electric bikes are limited to 15 mph — 13 mph less than the approved change. Existing law also blocks anyone under the age of 16 from operating an electric bike, a restriction eliminated in the legislation.

The bill would also create a statewide framework for e-bikes that would make it easier for bike share or rental companies to do business in Florida while still allowing communities to retain local control.

The Florida League of Cities and the Florida Bicycle Association support the bill.

Rep. Michael Grant and Sen. Jeff Brandes sponsored the legislation, which was unanimously approved in both chambers. The measure will take effect July 1.

“In the absence of this bill … people will still ride them where they feel they are allowed to,” Brandes argued this Session. “Every one of us has a car that could easily go 130 mph yet we don’t go that fast, typically. Just because a bike can go a certain speed, it’s not going that speed all the time.”

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?