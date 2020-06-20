Where the sidewalk ends: Governor approves e-bike bill

Floridians will soon be able to ride e-bikes on roads, sidewalks and paths, anywhere regular bikes are allowed.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation (HB 971) defining electric bikes and protecting home rule for communities that wish to regulate them.

The bill establishes three tiers of electric bicycles based on what speed the motor cuts out and whether a rider must actively pedal for the motor to issue power. Under the new classifications, e-bikes could travel up to 28 mph and the bill would eliminate the 25-inch height requirement for electric bikes to allow recumbent bikes to operate under motorized power.

Electric bikes can be operated solely through motorized power, meaning a rider would not have to pedal in order to propel the bike. They could also use a motor to assist with pedaling or use the electric bike as a traditional bike without any motor assistance at all.

The law also retains home rule power for local governments to regulate use within their communities.

Under existing law, electric bikes are limited to 15 mph — 13 mph less than the approved change. Existing law also blocks anyone under the age of 16 from operating an electric bike, a restriction eliminated in the legislation.

The bill would also create a statewide framework for e-bikes that would make it easier for bike share or rental companies to do business in Florida while still allowing communities to retain local control.

The Florida League of Cities and the Florida Bicycle Association support the bill.

Rep. Michael Grant and Sen. Jeff Brandes sponsored the legislation, which was unanimously approved in both chambers. The measure will take effect July 1.

“In the absence of this bill … people will still ride them where they feel they are allowed to,” Brandes argued this Session. “Every one of us has a car that could easily go 130 mph yet we don’t go that fast, typically. Just because a bike can go a certain speed, it’s not going that speed all the time.”